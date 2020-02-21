Netflix is said to be in negotiations with Warner Bros. TV for a "Lucifer" renewal, and it turns out that the cast will be happy to return for a Season 6 too.

The upcoming 5th season may not be the final run of the series after all, amid reports that Netflix wants Season 6 to happen. The streaming giant has reportedly reached out to co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich about the renewal.

The cast, on the other hand, has been offered other projects. The creators would need to act quickly to secure their commitment to return. Rumours have it that Netflix has pegged September for the production of "Lucifer" Season 6.

But Lucifans may remember that the cast has expressed their interest to see the show go on for another run after Season 5. Lauren German, who plays Detective Chloe Decker, took to Twitter last year on June 14 to express her gratitude to the fans who helped make Season 5 a reality. She also urged them to ask Netflix for "Lucifer" Season 6.

#Lucifans If you want a season 6 or more let it be heard. We love that you love #Lucifer your support on social media is cherished and important. And if itâ€™s only a season 5...I donâ€™t think youâ€™ll be disappointed. We wonâ€™t let you down. But if you want more let everyone know â¤ï¸ June 13, 2019

Likewise, D.B. Woodside said he always thought the series would end with Season 6. He told fans during a Twitter Q&A in September that he would certainly return for another season. Woodside, who reprises the angel Amenadiel in "Lucifer" Season 5, also told them that the cast"felt like it was six seasons."

There are also petitions asking other networks to save "Lucifer" after Netflix announced that Season 5 would be the last. Whether reports about the renewal are true or not, fans believe the series deserves another run especially since it is gaining a huge fanbase. It even ranked number 1 as the most-watched TV series of 2019. It beat "Stranger Things" and "13 Reasons Why."

Regardless if "Lucifer" Season 6 will happen or not, Modrovich wants the fans to know that she and the cast are grateful for their loyalty and support. She admitted that she is sad about the cancellation too, and asked fans not to push Netflix to renew "Lucifer" Season 5. Instead, she wants them to be thankful that the show has been given the proper ending it deserves.

Netflix has yet to make official announcements about the premiere of "Lucifer" Season 5. They have also yet to confirm reports about giving the series a Season 6.