A handwritten manifesto by Luigi Mangione, the man accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, reveals he considered launching a mass-casualty attack but ultimately abandoned the plan to avoid killing 'innocents'.

The newly released court documents, filed by Manhattan prosecutors on Wednesday, shed light on the thinking behind what authorities have described as an act of domestic terrorism aimed at shaking the American healthcare system.

'Bombs = terrorism': What Manifesto Reveals

According to the prosecution, Mangione's manifesto was discovered in a red spiral notebook found in his backpack during his arrest five days after the shooting. In it, he weighed the moral and strategic implications of carrying out a large-scale bombing.

'So, say you want to rebel against the deadly, greed-fueled health insurance cartel. Do you bomb the HQ? No. Bombs = terrorism,' he wrote.

In a particularly revealing section, he reflected on abandoning an earlier plot in Maryland, where he grew up, saying, 'In MD would've been an unjustified catastrophe that would be perceived mostly as sick, but more importantly unhelpful.'

He added, 'I'm glad I procrastinated because it allowed me to learn more about UHC.'

Mangione Was Targeting a 'Symbol'

The manifesto suggests Mangione believed a direct assassination would be a more effective way to provoke public attention and limit collateral damage. Referring to Thompson, he wrote, 'It conveys a greedy bastard that had it coming.'

Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann, who cited the writings of Mangione, said, 'Brian Thompson and UHC were simply symbols of the healthcare industry and what the defendant considered a deadly greed-fueled cartel.'

Thompson was shot dead on December 4, 2024, outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealthcare was due to hold its annual investor conference. Surveillance footage captured the daylight killing, which prosecutors say was carefully planned via Mangione.

'The point is made in the news headline 'Insurance CEO killed at annual investors conference,' Mangione wrote in the notebook.

'Parasites Had it Coming'

Born with wealth, Mangione was a 27-year-old Ivy League graduate from Maryland. When presented in court, he pleaded not guilty to all charges. One of them is murder as an act of terrorism, a rare crime that could carry life imprisonment without parole, according to the federal terrorism laws of the US.

Hence, it should be noted that the court filing also included a note Mangione had inside a pair of argyle socks when arrested by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

'To the Feds, I'll keep this short because I do respect what you do for our country, the note read. 'I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial, some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, and a lot of patience.'

He closed the letter with a cold rationale, saying, 'I do apologise for any strife or trauma, but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming.'

A 'Low Blow' to the Healthcare Industry

According to prosecutors, the killing of Thompson was meant not only to eliminate a corporate executive but to undermine confidence in the healthcare industry more broadly.

'Finally, the hit is a real low blow to the company's financials,' Mangione wrote in his manifesto. 'All those analysts and institutional investors who came to be wooed by insurance execs? That opportunity is snuffed in an instant.'

While reacting to Mangione's case, Dr. Franklin Carvajal, a forensic psychologist with experience in over a thousand cases, said he had never seen anything like this. 'His intentions were pure, in his mind. He felt he was sacrificing himself for the greater good,' Carvajal told Borepanda.

As a fallout after the assasination of Brian Thompson, security concerns among the UnitedHealthcare staff is rising as it has been reported that nearly 40 executive from the company hired private security, with one reportedly dyeing her hair and relocating temporarily due to threats.

According to reports, the company has advised staff not to wear branded clothing, and several employees requested their names be removed from official denial letters.

Meanwhile, Mangione's defence team has pushed back against the terrorism charges, citing that there is no strong evidence that he aimed to harm public. Maginone's next court appearance is scheduled for 26 June.