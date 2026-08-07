Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is facing a substantial legal claim from his former partner Anamaria Goltes, who has formally sought £38.4 million ($50 million) in a highly publicised new court filing in Slovenia.

The financial demand emerged shortly after she initially indicated she wanted to settle their separation without hostility.

The recent development directly contradicts earlier court documents filed in California, where she requested the withdrawal of her initial child support petition.

At the time, she stated her clear intention was to resolve the matter amicably and by mutual agreement, prioritising the best interests of their two young children.

Anamaria Goltes Shifts Financial Focus To Slovenian Courts

The former couple ended their engagement earlier this year after a highly publicised relationship spanning a full decade. They share two young daughters, two-year-old Gabriela and seven-month-old Olivia, who currently reside full time in Slovenia.

The initial breakdown of their long-term relationship appeared to be heading towards a quiet and private resolution before this latest legal development.

Legal representatives for Doncic had previously argued that California was the incorrect jurisdiction for the family dispute. The basketball player maintained that the children live in Europe and noted he had already initiated proceedings there to address custody and financial support. The decision to drop the American case suggests a recognition of that jurisdictional reality.

Sources said that Goltes has now initiated a comprehensive new claim within the Slovenian legal system and is reportedly seeking £30.7 million ($40 million) directly for herself in the proposed settlement.

It is legally presumed that the remaining £7.7 million ($10 million) of the total claim is allocated specifically for the long-term care and upbringing of their two daughters.

Beyond the significant financial requests, the new legal filing includes a petition to reduce the athlete's existing custody rights. Doncic currently has physical custody of his young children for at least two days a week.

His former fiancée is now directly asking the European family court to formally reduce his allotted parenting time to a single day.

Luka Doncic Prioritises Family Over International Play Amid Legal Dispute

The escalating custody battle has already impacted the professional commitments of the Lakers guard on the international basketball stage.

Back in May, the global superstar announced he would skip playing for the Slovenian national team this summer.

He made the difficult professional decision to remain close to his daughters while actively pursuing joint custody through the local legal channels.

He is currently stationed in his home country to maintain physical proximity to his family during the ongoing legal proceedings. The situation firmly highlights the complex reality of managing a high-profile international sporting career alongside a difficult cross-border domestic dispute.

Securing consistent and meaningful access to his children appears to remain his absolute primary focus despite the substantial financial demands now presented by his former partner.

Despite the ongoing custody dispute, his professional obligations with the Los Angeles Lakers are set to intertwine directly with his extended stay in Europe.

The star athlete is reportedly preparing to host the entire Lakers squad for an intensive four-day training minicamp in Slovenia later this month, blending his critical career responsibilities with his current domestic geographical constraints.