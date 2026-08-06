Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is locked in an international custody battle as former fiancée Anamaria Goltes seeks a £39.3 million ($50 million) settlement and a cut in his time with their two daughters, according to a new report from Slovenia.

Sources with direct knowledge say the Slovenian model has proposed taking an 80 per cent share amounting to £31.4 million ($40 million) for herself, while allocating the remaining 20 per cent, totalling £7.9 million ($10 million), for their two young daughters. The proposed settlement also seeks to reduce the six-time NBA All-Star's parental access from two days a week down to one.

Cross-Border Custody Row Intensifies

Goltes submitted formal paperwork in a Los Angeles County court asking to withdraw her initial California child support petition, writing in a statement that she was ready to resolve matters amicably and by a mutual agreement in the best interests of their children.

Read more Who Is Anamaria Goltes? 10 Photos of Luka Doncic's Ex-Fiancée as She Moves To End Child Support Case Who Is Anamaria Goltes? 10 Photos of Luka Doncic's Ex-Fiancée as She Moves To End Child Support Case

However, official court records viewed by the California Post confirm that her dismissal request was rejected by court officials because the document was missing the signature of Doncic. Consequently, the next hearing in the California court system remains scheduled for 14 August, even as the primary dispute shifts overseas.

The financial demands and proposed custody changes mark a new phase in the legal proceedings following the end of a relationship that dates back to the couple's teenage years. Doncic and Goltes had been together for a decade before ending their engagement earlier this year. They share two daughters, two-year-old Gabriela and seven-month-old Olivia.

Goltes first brought her disagreements with the basketball star into the public domain in March, when she filed her initial petition for child support in Los Angeles, shortly before Doncic publicly confirmed that the pair had officially separated. Jurisdiction has been a central point of legal contention between the former couple since the initial court filings began in the United States.

Doncic previously argued in court documents that California was an improper venue for the fight, maintaining that both of their young daughters reside full-time in Slovenia, where he had already initiated separate proceedings addressing custody and support. Goltes subsequently launched her new claims in Slovenia following the procedural rejection of her California withdrawal request, moving the legal focus back to Slovenia.

Luka Dončić’s ex-fiancée wants a $50 million settlement, $40 million for herself and $10 million for their two daughters, and reduced custody for Dončić 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/lMNKJvVhVh — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 6, 2026

Financial Demands and Restricted Access To Kids

The terms of the new filing in Slovenia outline the ongoing disagreements between the parties regarding parental access and financial division. While Doncic has publicly indicated that he would do anything necessary for his children, Goltes's request for an 80 per cent personal share of the settlement and a reduction in Doncic's custody rights extends the legal dispute.

Doncic has already made adjustments to his professional career to prioritise the ongoing family court proceedings. The Lakers guard revealed in May that he would pass on playing for the Slovenian national team this summer, choosing instead to focus on his legal pursuit of joint custody and remain close to his daughters in their home country.

The basketball star is currently residing in Slovenia to maintain close proximity to his daughters while the legal process unfolds. Beyond his family court commitments, Doncic is also combining his personal life with his basketball obligations, with plans to host the entire Los Angeles Lakers team for a four-day training minicamp in Slovenia later this month.

Direct messages sent to attorneys representing both Goltes and Doncic seeking comment on the latest reports were not immediately returned.