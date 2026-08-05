Astronomers at Ukraine's Main Astronomical Observatory have ignited a global scientific firestorm by claiming to have captured compelling photographic evidence of massive unidentified flying objects near the moon, raising the unverified prospect of a hidden UFO lunar base.

Utilising specialised high-speed cameras during observation sessions in Vinarivka village in 2025, researchers documented over 20 anomalies, including colossal disc-shaped craft measuring up to 25 miles across, which they argue could point to a technologically advanced civilisation operating just beyond Earth.

This explosive study challenges the traditional scientific consensus by proposing that these documented formations operate from a hidden lunar base, capable of reaching Earth's atmosphere within minutes.

While conventional space agencies maintain that no verified extraterrestrial structures exist, this provocative research pushes the boundaries of modern astrobiology, forcing experts worldwide to re-evaluate near-Earth space phenomena and the possibility of advanced nonhuman civilisations monitoring our planet.

The new study also challenges that established scientific consensus by suggesting these documented lunar objects are non-human craft capable of reaching Earth within 20 minutes to appear in our atmosphere.

Investigating the Lunar Base Theory and Atmospheric UFOs

The researchers recorded the primary cluster of more than 20 unidentified objects during two distinct observation periods on 7 September 2025, beginning at 7.05pm and 7.27pm ET.

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The sightings were captured using a telescope equipped with a high-speed camera in Vinarivka, a village in Ukraine.

By snapping 20 images every second, the specialised equipment allowed scientists to track fast-moving shapes that would otherwise be nearly impossible to detect with conventional astronomy tools.

The UFOs were exceptionally faint, with some appearing as nothing more than a two-by-two-pixel speck against the lunar backdrop.

The team argued that these objects were not moving randomly. In their findings, which have yet to undergo formal scientific peer review, they divided the anomalies into two distinct categories.

The first group, labelled 'atmospheric' objects, appeared to remain locked in place while moving in synchronisation with the moon. This specific behaviour suggests they were somehow anchored near the lunar surface.

These stationary objects also emitted rapid flashes lasting between one-tenth and half a second. Their brightness rose and fell in repeating patterns that the research team described as a structured pulsing process.

The study highlighted that two objects believed to be hundreds of miles apart appeared to flash in unison. The researchers noted this link was statistically significant, though they conceded the finding does not prove the objects were communicating or controlled by intelligent beings.

'UFOs are observed on Earth and in near-Earth space. We believe that the moon serves as a base for UFOs,' the team shared in the study.

We're getting closer.



Daily Mail: Ukrainian scientists observe more than 20 UFOs on the moon



"Some of the disc-shaped objects were estimated to measure between 15 and 25 miles across."



"The objects displayed unusual changes in brightness and rotation."



""We believe that the… https://t.co/AXU0kOUqVd pic.twitter.com/gjSORuP7Ob — Kab (@Kabamur) August 4, 2026

Tracking 25-Mile UFO Craft Across the Moon

The team then used the amount of light reflected by the anomalies to estimate their potential size, an exercise heavily dependent on unknown variables. Even assuming the objects reflected 100 percent of the sunlight hitting them, they would measure approximately 1,440 feet across.

If their surfaces reflected light in the exact same manner as the moon, they could span more than one mile wide.

The second category of anomalies measured significantly larger in scale. These 'continental' UFOs appeared to race directly across the lunar surface. One reportedly travelled nearly 14 miles at a speed of 4.1 miles per second.

Two others appeared to be massive discs measuring approximately 16 miles and 25 miles across, making the smaller object slightly longer than the length of Manhattan.

The brightness of these large shapes rose and fell at repeating frequencies, a detail the team isolated from atmospheric interference and telescope-tracking errors using specialised filtering software.

A separate observation on August 16, 2025, at 2.52am ET revealed an entirely different set of anomalies. Several enormous ring-shaped objects appeared against the daytime sky, barely visible until scientists enhanced the footage with false colours.

The team claimed these dark rings did not emit light but instead absorbed nearly all the radiation striking them. They appeared to complete a full rotation every three minutes and were estimated to measure roughly 22 miles across while travelling at 6.8 miles per second.

Based on the massive size and rapid rotation of the rings, the researchers calculated they could generate a centrifugal force more than twice as powerful as the gravity on Earth. This calculation raises the unverified possibility that the craft were producing their own artificial gravity.

However, these remarkable conclusions rest entirely on the assumption that the faint shapes were genuine physical objects in lunar orbit rather than atmospheric distortions, camera artefacts, or routine errors introduced during image processing.

The scientists admitted they do not know what the objects are made of or how reflective they actually are, leaving their true size and physical nature uncertain.