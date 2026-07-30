Khaby Lame has become the centre of online speculation after social media posts alleged that his partner was seeking a share of his fortune while claiming his assets had been placed under a family member's name.

The allegations quickly spread across TikTok, fuelling speculation about the TikTok star's relationship and finances.

However, no official statement, court filing or confirmation from Lame or his representatives indicates that he is involved in a divorce or financial dispute.

The claims gained traction as TikTok users reposted videos, screenshots and commentary discussing Lame's personal life, with many focusing on allegations surrounding his reported wealth and asset ownership.

Khaby Lame Divorce Rumours Spread Across TikTok

The speculation began circulating through TikTok posts and commentary videos discussing claims about Lame's relationship and finances.

Some posts alleged that his partner was seeking a significant share of his wealth, while others claimed his assets had been placed under a family member's name.

Although many videos referred to Lame's wife, the creator has generally kept details about his personal life private and has rarely spoken publicly about his relationships.

As more creators reacted to the claims, videos discussing the rumour attracted thousands of comments and reposts.

The exact origin of the allegations remains unclear, but the discussion quickly became one of the platform's most talked-about celebrity topics as users shared their own theories and interpretations.

Khaby Lame's Private Life Draws Fresh Attention

Lame rose to international fame during the COVID-19 pandemic through his silent reaction videos, which mocked unnecessarily complicated online life hacks with simple gestures and facial expressions.

His content helped him become TikTok's most-followed creator in 2022, transforming him into one of the platform's biggest global personalities.

Since then, he has expanded beyond social media through brand partnerships, fashion events, and film and television appearances.

Despite his worldwide fame, Lame has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight.

As a result, rumours involving his relationships often generate significant interest because he rarely comments publicly on his private affairs.

'Hakimi Strategy'

Much of the discussion shifted from the alleged relationship issues to claims about Lame's reported fortune and asset ownership.

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Among the comments circulating on TikTok, one user wrote: 'She just wanted his money.'

Another referred to the so-called 'Hakimi strategy,' commenting: 'The Hakimi strategy never disappointed,' in reference to widely circulated online claims about footballer Achraf Hakimi's reported asset arrangements.

Another user added: 'Khaby Lame mindset is always one step ahead.'

Others continued the comparison, writing: 'Khaby followed the Hakimi method,' and 'Akon did the same but under his mom's name,' referring to longstanding online claims about singer Akon's reported financial arrangements.

Many of the comments focused on Lame's reported wealth and the unverified claims surrounding his assets.

Khaby Lame Has Not Addressed the Viral Claims

Videos discussing the allegations continue to circulate across TikTok, with creators posting reactions, updates and opinions as the rumour spreads.

As of publication, neither Khaby Lame nor his representatives has publicly addressed the claims.

No court filings or official records have emerged to support the allegations, and the discussion remains based on unverified social media posts rather than confirmed developments.