Anamaria Goltes has become the focus of renewed public interest after court filings showed she has moved to withdraw a child support petition involving NBA star Luka Doncic.

The development marks the latest chapter in the former couple's widely followed separation and custody proceedings concerning their two daughters. While neither side has publicly commented on the filing, the move has prompted fans to revisit the story of the woman who spent nearly a decade alongside one of basketball's biggest stars and whose private life continues to intersect with global sports headlines.

Who Is Anamaria Goltes?

Goltes is a Slovenian model, influencer and entrepreneur who first gained international attention through her long-term relationship with Doncic.

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Born on 1 May 1998 in Slovenia, Goltes studied economics at the University of Ljubljana before building a career in modelling and digital content creation. Over the years, she has amassed a significant social media following through fashion, travel and lifestyle content, becoming one of Slovenia's most recognisable online personalities and a figure frequently profiles in regional media outlets.

Despite being linked to one of the NBA's biggest names, Goltes has largely maintained her own public identity, regularly collaborating with brands and sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with followers.

Childhood Friends Before NBA Fame

Goltes and Doncic's relationship began years before the basketball star entered the NBA.

The pair reportedly met as children while holidaying in Croatia and remained friends before eventually beginning a relationship during their teenage years. As Doncic's career progressed from Slovenia to Real Madrid and later to the NBA, Goltes became a familiar presence supporting him at games and major events.

The couple's relationship attracted widespread attention among basketball fans, particularly as Doncic emerged as one of the league's brightest stars and a central figure in European basketball history.

Luka Dončić proposed to his girlfriend Anamaria Goltes in Lake Bled, Slovenia



Congratulations to Luka and the family 🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/tLI4Sn0rAM — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) July 7, 2023

Engagement, Family Life and Separation

In July 2023, Doncic proposed to Goltes during a romantic engagement in Slovenia.

The announcement was celebrated by fans worldwide, with many viewing the pair as one of basketball's most enduring couples. Together, they welcomed two daughters and occasionally shared family moments on social media.

However, the relationship later came to an end, leading to legal proceedings surrounding custody and child support arrangements.

Why Is Anamaria Goltes Making Headlines Now?

Public attention has shifted back to Goltes after she moved to withdraw her child support petition in the ongoing dispute with Doncic.

The filing does not necessarily bring the broader custody proceedings to a close, but it represents a significant development in a case that has attracted considerable attention from basketball fans and celebrity followers alike who continue to speculate on the implications.

While details surrounding the decision remain private, the move has reignited interest in Goltes' life, career, and relationship history.

For now, she continues to maintain an active presence on social media while focusing on her career and family. As legal proceedings continue behind the scenes, Goltes remains a figure of public interest whose profile extends far beyond her connection to one of the NBA's biggest stars.