M. John Harrison won the 2026 Booker Prize on 9 November for The End of Everything, a post-apocalyptic novel set on the Kent coast. The £50,000 award was presented at a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London. At 81, Harrison became the oldest author to win the prize.

The novel is Harrison's 13th. He sold his first story in 1965 and joined the staff of the speculative fiction magazine New Worlds in 1969, editing its books pages until 1978. His writing career spans six decades.

How the 2026 Booker Prize Winner Makes Uncertainty the Point

The story follows Phillip Tennent, a beachcomber who earns a living collecting artefacts washed up from the Channel, and his aunt Marnie. They eke out a living on the near-future Kent coast, years after an unexplained catastrophe. Government barely functions, unfamiliar creatures fill the seas, and shapeshifting entities known as the iGhetti have invaded.

The crisis is never explained through a conventional account of what happened or why. Instead, readers encounter its consequences through Phillip's daily work and the strange objects he finds. One discovery changes shape, grows, develops speech and begins telling the people around it what to do.

Phillip takes the object inland, hoping to sell it, but its growth and behaviour pull him deeper into the fractured world beyond the tideline. Marnie provides another view of the same landscape. The Booker Foundation describes her as a 70-year-old former artist whose journey takes her towards London. The book offers clues, but no complete map of this altered world.

That uncertainty is part of the novel's design. The Booker Prize Foundation describes it as a work that explores the limits of what people can understand. Harrison uses brief, cinematic chapters and familiar literary forms, then disrupts those expectations. Readers are left to make connections without being given a definitive explanation for the catastrophe.

The social landscape makes the same point. The Foundation's judging statement describes eroded social norms and law and order passing into the hands of vigilantes. Yet people still try to preserve ordinary routines, including children's parties and coffee at a seaside café. The need to carry on remains.

Harrison has said contemporary events shaped the novel's themes and satirical edge. Its central question is how people can keep making a life when the assumptions they rely on to understand the world are themselves in crisis.

What the 2026 Booker Prize Winner Says About Carrying On

The judging panel, chaired by classicist Mary Beard, unanimously selected Harrison's novel from a six-book shortlist. The judges considered 163 books during the selection process. Beard acknowledged the novel's disorientating effect but also identified an unexpected note of optimism in its depiction of people trying to adapt.

That optimism does not depend on a promise that the catastrophe will be reversed or fully understood. Beard's assessment points instead to the characters' efforts to adapt as familiar rules fall away. Their ordinary gestures matter because the world around them offers so little certainty.

At 198 pages, The End of Everything was the shortest book on the six-book shortlist. It was Harrison's first Booker nomination and the first Booker Prize win for its independent publisher, Serpent's Tail.