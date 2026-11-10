Country music legend Willie Nelson, 93, has revealed that he worked for Donald Trump for two weeks at the businessman's Atlantic City resort.

He recalled the paid engagement in an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday, 8 November 2026. Nelson said Trump thanked him afterwards and that 'the money was good'.

The revelation adds an unexpected detail to the history between the singer and the US president. Nelson said they disagreed on politics 'probably 100%', but added that Trump liked music.

Willie Nelson Recalls His Two-Week Job at Donald Trump's Resort

Nelson told The Guardian that he knew Trump 'pretty good' and that they went 'way back'. He said he worked at Trump's resort in Atlantic City for two weeks, but did not explain the precise nature of the engagement.

'The money was good,' Nelson said. 'He came out and thanked me for doing it. I shook his hand.'

Nelson did not identify the year, name the property or disclose his fee. He also gave no details about the work schedule or whether the engagement involved live performances. His account confirms a paid professional arrangement, but does not establish a wider business relationship or political association.

Nelson appeared to identify music as one point of common ground. He said Trump liked music, while describing their political differences as almost total.

Willie Nelson's Political Disagreements With Donald Trump

Asked which of Trump's actions he opposed, Nelson replied, 'I disagree with a lot of the things he's tried to do. Practically everything he's tried to do.'

He also reflected on the changing nature of US political leadership. 'We vote 'em in. And we vote 'em out,' he said, referring to voters' ability to replace elected officials.

Nelson's criticism of Trump's policies predates the latest interview. In June 2018, he criticised the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy. The policy led to migrant children being separated from parents at the US-Mexico border.

'What's going on at our southern border is outrageous,' Nelson said in a statement at the time. He added that Christians should be up in arms about the situation. His remarks addressed the wider border situation, rather than only the treatment of children.

Nelson also invited Trump to visit a border detention centre with him. A message posted on his wife Annie D'Angelo's social media account said the visit could help the president 'better understand what's happening down there'.

He debuted 'Vote 'Em Out' at a Democratic rally in Texas in 2018. The song was co-written with longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon.

The Atlantic City recollection emerged as Nelson promoted his memoir, The Last Leaf: Reflections on Late-Life Creativity—and My Longest Love Affair. Penguin Press listed the US release for 10 November 2026, while the UK edition was scheduled for 19 November.

The book explores Nelson's life and creative career, including his relationship with his wife, Annie D'Angelo. During the interview, he also discussed ageing, loss, his album Dream Chaser and his continued commitment to touring.

The Guardian reported that Nelson had played 36 shows over the preceding year, including Farm Aid, the benefit concert he co-founded in 1985. He said performing made him feel good before, during and after a show.