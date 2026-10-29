British comedian and children's author David Walliams has reportedly been removed from the cast of the upcoming film 'The Road to Nevermore,' adding to the professional setbacks he has faced since HarperCollins stopped publishing his new books and moved to phase out his existing titles.

TMZ reported on 28 October 2026 that a source close to the production said Walliams had been dropped from the project. He was reportedly listed in preliminary casting information but had not signed a contract. His name was later removed from the film's IMDb listing, although the production has not publicly confirmed the change in the sources reviewed.

The report follows HarperCollins' decision to stop publishing new Walliams titles in December 2025 and its subsequent move to phase out his back catalogue. Walliams has denied inappropriate behaviour, saying he was not informed of the allegations raised with the publisher or given an opportunity to respond.

Film Casting Change Remains Unconfirmed

TMZ said filming was still in its early stages when Walliams was reportedly removed from 'The Road to Nevermore.' The outlet said it had contacted his representatives for comment but did not publish a response.

The reason for the reported casting change has not been independently established. The production has not publicly confirmed the decision in the material reviewed, and the allegations should not be treated as proven misconduct.

HarperCollins Phases Out Walliams' Books

HarperCollins announced in December 2025 that it would no longer publish new titles by Walliams, following reports of allegations involving female employees. The publisher declined to discuss the specific claims, saying it had processes for reporting and investigating concerns and would not comment on internal matters.

In September 2026, The Bookseller reported that HarperCollins had dropped Walliams' back catalogue. The phase-out covered remaining physical stock in shops, alongside digital and audiobook editions.

HarperCollins had published 23 children's books by Walliams, whose works have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide, according to The Independent. His titles include 'Gangsta Granny' and 'Mr Stink.'

David Walliams’s books will no longer be printed by HarperCollins.



This comes after the publisher dropping the children’s author last year after a Telegraph investigation revealed allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards young women. Walliams has strongly denied the… pic.twitter.com/qYP9QNyjth — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 18, 2026

Walliams' spokesperson said he had not been informed of allegations raised with HarperCollins, had not been involved in an investigation and had not been given an opportunity to answer questions. He strongly denied inappropriate behaviour and said he was taking legal advice.

TMZ also reported that talent agency YMU was no longer actively representing Walliams. The reasons have not been established in the sources reviewed, and the agency's reported position should be treated separately from HarperCollins' decisions.

Earlier Controversy Over 'Britain's Got Talent'

Walliams left ITV's 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2022 after a leaked transcript revealed derogatory and sexually explicit comments he had made about contestants during filming breaks in 2020. He apologised, describing the comments as disrespectful and saying they were part of private conversations not intended to be shared.

In November 2023, Walliams reached a settlement with production company Fremantle over his legal claim concerning the leaked comments. Fremantle apologised and said the dispute had been resolved amicably.

The earlier controversy is separate from the current allegations. Available reporting does not establish that the film production, HarperCollins and YMU acted for the same reasons or in coordination.