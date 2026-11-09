American ultrarunner Camille Herron has revealed that her husband, Conor Holt, encouraged her to pursue an OnlyFans career, saying her sex life with him has been 'great' amid the changes surrounding her OnlyFans account.

Speaking to GearJunkie on 25 September 2026, Herron said she had been with Holt for 25 years.

'My husband encouraged me to do this', Herron said. She added: 'But since all this happened, my sex life with my husband has been great'.

Husband Supported Her OnlyFans Decision

Herron said she initially did not know what OnlyFans was and had to ask Holt. She discussed it with him and her family.

They looked at photographs of athletes who had pursued artistic nudity, including high jumper Amy Acuff. Herron had wanted to explore artistic modelling and admired ESPN's Body Issue, which featured nude or semi-nude athletes until 2019.

She also wanted to preserve memories of her body at the peak of her athletic career. Madonna inspired her outlook.

'I'm 44. I grew up with Madonna. If she can be a sex symbol, why not Camille?' she said.

Why Herron Embraced the 'Hotwife' Label

Herron said someone called her a 'hotwife' within 48 hours of her OnlyFans account being discovered. She had not known the term before, but came to feel it applied to her and Holt.

After she embraced the label, she faced unfollows and criticism, including being called a sex worker. She said the reaction exposed stigma around women's sexuality.

She created her account in February 2026; it attracted attention weeks before the interview. She had discussed the platform with fellow ultrarunner Sabrina Stanley. Herron confirmed producing adult content, including a sex tape, and called it 'very lucrative'.

She also said conversations with subscribers could be meaningful, describing occasions when she felt like a sex therapist.

Wikipedia Controversy and Lost Sponsorships

The move followed a turbulent period in Herron's career. In September 2024, Canadian Running Magazine reported that Wikipedia accounts associated with Herron and Holt had edited her biography and pages about other runners, including Kílian Jornet and Courtney Dauwalter.

Herron denied involvement and said Holt made the edits. Holt later accepted responsibility. Herron said the controversy cost her sponsors and left her without corporate backing for two years.

Lululemon ended its ambassador partnership with Herron in September 2024. GearJunkie reported that the company acknowledged the termination was 'without cause' and unrelated to misconduct by Herron. Its public statement cited a 'difference in values'.

Herron's defamation lawsuit against Canadian Running Magazine's publisher, Gripped Publishing Incorporated, was dismissed without prejudice by an Arizona federal judge on 31 August 2026.

Continuing Her Ultrarunning Career

GearJunkie reports that Herron holds more than a dozen ultrarunning world records, including the women's 100-mile world speed record. She won the 2017 Comrades Marathon and the 2023 Spartathlon, and covered more than 560 miles in a six-day race in 2024.

On 24 September 2026, she announced on X that she was expanding into modelling and adult content while continuing to compete. 'In a very real sense, I'm sponsoring myself', she wrote.

Herron said OnlyFans offered a new professional avenue alongside her running career.