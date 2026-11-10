British author M. John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his post-apocalyptic novel The End of Everything, four years after serving as a judge for the same literary award. The 81-year-old writer received the £50,000 prize at a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London on Monday, 9 November, becoming the oldest winner in the award's history.

The five-member judging panel, chaired by classicist Mary Beard, reached a unanimous decision. Harrison served on the Booker Prize judging panel in 2022, when Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka won for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida.

From Judge to Booker Winner

Four years after serving on the judging panel, Harrison found himself receiving the award, marking a significant moment in a writing career spanning more than six decades. The Booker Prize Foundation confirmed that the decision to award Harrison the 2026 prize was unanimous.

'The Booker judges spent a whole day debating the six remarkable novels on this year's shortlist,' Beard said in the foundation's official announcement. She described The End of Everything as a book that 'turns you upside down, raises a wry smile' and leaves readers with 'a twinge of optimism'.

Harrison also made history as the first winner to emerge from the established science fiction literary world, according to Booker Prize Foundation chief executive Gaby Wood. The author appeared surprised by the recognition, telling the audience during his acceptance speech that he had not expected to win. 'I feel like a proper writer at last, totally lacking in confidence,' he said.

About 'The End of Everything'

Published by Serpent's Tail in June 2026, The End of Everything follows Phillip Tennent, a beachcomber living on England's south coast decades after a mysterious catastrophe.

With government barely functioning and society struggling to maintain order, Tennent survives by collecting strange objects washed ashore. His discovery of a jelly-like creature that grows and develops the ability to speak begins to disrupt his already unstable existence.

The novel also follows his elderly aunt Marnie, who attempts to maintain a semblance of ordinary life despite the surrounding disorder.

According to the Booker Prize Foundation, the story explores how people continue their daily routines when the world around them becomes increasingly difficult to understand.

Beard said the novel reflects contemporary politics through a future in which established rules and explanations have lost their meaning. At 198 pages, it was the shortest novel on this year's shortlist.

Who Is M. John Harrison?

Born Michael John Harrison, the British author began his literary career in 1965 and joined the influential science fiction magazine New Worlds in 1969.

His earlier works include Climbers, which won the Boardman Tasker Prize for Mountain Literature in 1989, and Nova Swing, winner of the Arthur C. Clarke Award in 2007. His novel The Sunken Land Begins to Rise Again also received the Goldsmiths Prize in 2020.

Despite decades of critical recognition, The End of Everything was Harrison's first Booker Prize nomination. His victory makes him the oldest recipient of the award, surpassing Margaret Atwood, who was 79 when she jointly won in 2019.

Harrison's victory also marks a significant moment for science fiction, a genre he has spent much of his career defending as serious literature. More than six decades after selling his first story, the author has received one of fiction's highest honours for a novel that refuses to fit neatly into any one genre.