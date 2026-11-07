Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult reportedly screen-tested for the next James Bond film, while Harry Styles has held discussions about the role, Variety reported on 7 November. Amazon MGM Studios declined to comment on the casting reports and has not announced Daniel Craig's successor.

Craig's final appearance as 007 came in No Time to Die in 2021, concluding a five-film run. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed on 14 May 2026 that its search for the next Bond was underway. The studio also said it would not comment on specific details during the casting process.

Variety reported on 15 May that casting director Nina Gold had been hired to oversee the search. Several key creative appointments have also been confirmed. Denis Villeneuve will direct, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, and Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce. Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of the franchise through a joint venture with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Announced in February 2025 and completed on 24 March that year, the arrangement placed the James Bond intellectual property rights within the new venture. All three parties remain co-owners.

Robert Pattinson's Screen Test Adds a New Bond Contender

Pattinson's filmography includes two major fantasy franchises. He played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire before gaining international recognition as Edward Cullen in the Twilight films. He subsequently portrayed Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

Pattinson is also part of the cast of Villeneuve's forthcoming Dune: Part Three. The project brings the actor and the Bond director together professionally, although neither the studio nor the casting report identifies this connection as a factor in the selection process.

These roles span a supporting part in a fantasy adaptation, a central figure in a young-adult franchise and the lead of a superhero film. That progression gives the screen-test report a career context without indicating how the Bond team assessed him.

Hoult brings his own franchise experience. He played Beast in the X-Men prequel films and portrayed Lex Luthor in DC's 2025 film Superman. His work across blockbuster productions has established him as another recognisable British actor in Hollywood.

Beast and Lex Luthor also occupy sharply different positions within their respective stories: one is a mutant hero, while the other is a major adversary. The contrast highlights the range of comic-book characters Hoult has played without establishing his prospects for 007.

Robert Pattinson Faces Competition From Other British Actors

Variety also identified Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden among the actors linked to the role. The publication reported that Styles had held discussions about playing Bond, while Theo James had not been ruled out.

The reported involvement differs between candidates. Pattinson and Hoult have been linked to screen tests, while Styles has reportedly discussed the role. Variety did not report that Styles or James had completed screen tests or received offers.

No official shortlist has been announced by Amazon MGM Studios, and the studio has not identified its preferred candidate. The search for Craig's successor therefore remains unresolved, despite the growing number of actors associated with the coveted role.