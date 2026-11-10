Toukie Smith, the model and actress best known for playing Eva Rawley on NBC sitcom 227, has died aged 74. Her twin children, Airyn and Julian De Niro, said she died on 4 November at a New York hospital after a 'long, courageous battle' with multiple sclerosis.

Smith's death was announced on 9 November, when her children confirmed the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The family did not disclose when she was diagnosed or provide further details about her illness. Multiple sclerosis affects the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord.

Smith was born Doris A. Smith in Philadelphia on 25 September 1952. Her death came less than six weeks after her 74th birthday. She and actor Robert De Niro were together from 1988 to 1996, welcoming twins in 1995 through a surrogate.

Airyn also shared a childhood photograph with her mother on Instagram, writing: 'I'll always love you, Mom.' The tribute offered a personal glimpse of the family's loss without disclosing further details.

Toukie Smith's Children Honour Her Fashion Legacy

In their statement, Airyn and Julian said their mother 'shared in a remarkable family legacy that helped shape American fashion and culture.' They added that her 'beauty, grace and unmistakable presence helped pave the way for generations of Black models and designers in fashion.'

Smith began modelling in 1972 after studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She appeared in magazines including Vogue and Ebony, and worked for designers Hubert de Givenchy, Thierry Mugler and Issey Miyake. Bloomingdale's named her its favourite model in 1978.

Her brother, fashion designer Willi Smith, was also important to her career, and she modelled for his label WilliWear. Toukie modelled his designs before his death in 1987. Her professional name came from a nickname given to her by her grandmother, inspired by a children's record about a little red fire engine.

From The Runway To Television And Film

Smith moved into acting in the late 1980s, appearing in Miami Vice before joining the sitcom 227 in 1989. She played Eva Rawley, an artist who moved into the apartment building at the centre of the series. The character became the building's manager. Eva appeared during the programme's final two seasons, ending in 1990.

The sitcom starred Marla Gibbs as Mary Jenkins and ran from 1985 to 1990. Smith's role introduced her to television viewers beyond the fashion world and remains among her best-known screen credits.

Her film appearances included Talkin' Dirty After Dark in 1991, I Like It Like That in 1994 and The Preacher's Wife in 1996. She appeared in Joe's Apartment, released in 1996, and Goosed in 1999.

Smith's relationship with De Niro often featured in coverage about her, but it was only one chapter of her story. The couple's twins were born in 1995, a year before their relationship ended.

Airyn and Julian's tribute highlighted the doors they believe their mother helped open for Black talent. Smith's career crossed modelling, television and film, giving her a legacy beyond her connection to a famous former partner.