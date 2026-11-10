Sir Paul McCartney has been ranked the world's third-richest musician in a Forbes report published on Monday, 9 November 2026.

The former Beatle's estimated $1.4 billion (£1.04 billion) fortune places him behind Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

Much of that wealth comes from rights to songs McCartney did not record himself. Music publishing, Beatles-related income and touring have helped build a fortune that extends well beyond the band's original recording contracts.

Paul McCartney's Publishing Catalogue

In 1969, before The Beatles formally split, McCartney acquired a company that would later become MPL Communications.

Companies House records show the business was incorporated on 30 December 1968, before McCartney developed his independent publishing interests.

MPL now holds rights to thousands of compositions, including music associated with Buddy Holly, Broadway shows and Christmas favourites. Forbes says the catalogue generates royalties when Grease is staged or 'Blue Suede Shoes' is streamed.

Among its holdings are 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' and 'The Christmas Song'. Their continued popularity illustrates how publishing income can outlast the initial commercial success of a recording.

These purchases began decades before a wider boom in music catalogue valuations, according to Forbes. They gave McCartney a source of revenue independent of new Beatles releases or his own concert schedule.

Forbes estimates MPL is worth at least $250 million (£186 million) and likely generates tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue. McCartney declined to comment on the magazine's estimates.

His approach partly reflects The Beatles' early experiences with music publishing. In a 2017 Forbes essay, McCartney described their original agreement as 'basically a slave contract', saying the band received no improved terms despite its success.

How Beatles Rights Add to McCartney's Wealth

The Beatles' holding company, Apple Corps, is another substantial asset. Forbes estimates it brings in more than $50 million (£37.2 million) annually from music streaming, physical record sales and merchandise.

According to the magazine, McCartney, Ringo Starr and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison each receive a 25 per cent share of the relevant earnings. Forbes values each income stream at more than $150 million (£111.6 million).

McCartney has also spent decades seeking greater control of his Beatles songwriting rights in the United States. Following legal disputes and negotiations, his share now generates at least $10 million (£7.4 million) annually, Forbes estimates.

The magazine values those songwriting rights at no less than $200 million (£148.8 million). That figure concerns McCartney's share of publishing rights, rather than ownership of every Beatles recording.

Touring, Real Estate, and Art Collections

Forbes ranks Jay-Z first with an estimated $2.8 billion (£2.08 billion), followed by Swift at $2 billion (£1.49 billion). These valuations reflect estimated accumulated wealth, not annual earnings.

McCartney's Got Back tour also included 79 performances between 2022 and 2025. His property holdings in Britain and the Hamptons, alongside artworks by Picasso and Magritte, are included in Forbes' assessment.

Continued Creative Activity at Age 84

At 84, he remains active. He appeared on Saturday Night Live on 16 May 2026 and released The Boys of Dungeon Lane on 29 May. Morgan Neville's documentary Man on the Run, exploring his post-Beatles career, premiered on Prime Video on 27 February.