Robert Pattinson is facing criticism on X after old interviews and photographs resurfaced, prompting users to question his past remarks and Hollywood connections. One commenter declared themselves 'disappointed but not surprised', while another accused the Twilight star of associating with 'Epstein's buddies'.

The backlash combines three separate controversies: Pattinson's jokes about minors, his early relationship with Kristen Stewart and his friendship with filmmaker Nicholas Jarecki, whose correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein has been reported. However, none of the material establishes that Pattinson participated in Epstein's crimes.

Robert Pattinson's Old Jokes About Underage Fans Resurface

A netizen questioned why Pattinson had previously joked about dating 12-year-olds, exposing himself to Stewart and asking a fan to remove her clothes. The post included screenshots of interviews from the height of the Twilight franchise.

Why was Robert Pattinson, an adult actor, making jokes about exposing himself to his then underage costar, dating 12 year olds and telling his Twilight fans to take off their clothes? pic.twitter.com/VHWO0TMxck — 𝓘. (@mcgdalene) November 9, 2026

In a 2008 interview, Pattinson jokingly claimed his newfound popularity meant he could date almost any 12-year-old he wanted. Another recalled a fan asking how she could attract his attention, to which he responded by suggesting she remove her clothes.

As OK! Magazine reported, the fan reportedly began complying before security intervened. Pattinson later expressed regret over the exchange, acknowledging that his response sounded inappropriate.

Kristen Stewart's Age Becomes Another Talking Point

The criticism also revisited Pattinson's early relationship with Stewart, who was 17 when they auditioned together for Twilight. Pattinson was 21, and director Catherine Hardwicke recalled warning him about Stewart's age.

Robert Pattinson only wanted the role of Bond because he thought 007 was the age of his costar. pic.twitter.com/5hAAAwqmg8 — Casey (@CaseyBookAuthor) November 9, 2026

According to Glamour, Hardwicke told Pattinson to keep his distance because Stewart was underage. Their romantic relationship reportedly began in 2009, after the audition period.

Another resurfaced interview featured Pattinson joking that he sometimes entered Stewart's bedroom naked to shock her while discussing their on-screen chemistry. The remark was presented as humour, not independently verified evidence of an actual incident.

Why 'Epstein Buddies' Entered the Backlash

The controversy expanded when the same netizen referenced Pattinson's friendship with filmmaker Nicholas Jarecki, posting photographs alongside excerpts about Jarecki's correspondence with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Pattinson hosted a Great Gatsby-themed birthday celebration for Jarecki in June 2013, as IBTimes UK reported at the time. The gathering attracted several entertainment-industry figures and established that the two men had a social relationship.

Separately, The Hollywood Reporter reported in February 2026 on friendly emails exchanged between Jarecki and Epstein in 2009, including messages concerning Epstein's release from custody.

The screenshots also circulated photographs involving Elon Musk and references to Pattinson's collaboration with Josh Safdie. Neither these associations nor Jarecki's correspondence establishes that Pattinson knew Epstein or was involved in criminal activity.

'Disappointed but Not Surprised': X Users React

The resurfaced material prompted critical reactions from users who questioned why Pattinson's earlier comments had received relatively little scrutiny. Another netizen wrote, 'what the actual heck why does no one talk about this when it comes to robert pattinson???'

what the actual heck why does no one talk about this when it comes to robert pattinson??? https://t.co/RuGPLvmvFM — sania (@lottiebridger) November 9, 2026

Another user reacted to the collection of screenshots by saying it did not paint a favourable picture, adding, 'disappointed but not surprised, just another man in Hollywood'. Meanwhile, someone on X joked that, 'Robert Pattinson only wanted the role of Bond because he thought 007 was the age of his costar'.

Robert Pattinson only wanted the role of Bond because he thought 007 was the age of his costar. pic.twitter.com/5hAAAwqmg8 — Casey (@CaseyBookAuthor) November 9, 2026

The criticism illustrates how old celebrity interviews and social connections can acquire new significance when recirculated together.