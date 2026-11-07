Jeremy London has publicly appealed for both work and a place to live, telling followers on X that he may soon lose his job and housing because of a situation involving his boss.

The 53-year-old actor, known for '7th Heaven', 'Party of Five' and 'Mallrats', said he has been undertaking manual work alongside acting. Responding to followers, he outlined experience in tree cutting, stone laying and operating heavy machinery, and explained why he seeks employment beyond screen roles.

'If anyone has a job and home for me out there, please let me know,' he wrote. 'I love working a real job on top of acting. I'm a good person. Why does this keep happening to me?? I'm not ok.'

Jeremy London Appeals for Work and Housing

London attributed his uncertainty to difficulties involving his boss. The post did not name the employer or include a response, and the nature of the employment arrangement was not explained.

His message described the possible loss of his job and housing, rather than confirming that either had already occurred. It did not set out the terms of his accommodation or establish whether any alternative employment or housing was available.

'This can't be happening again 😞,' London wrote.

He did not elaborate on what had happened previously. Although he expressed concern about losing both his employment and his home, his comments did not set out what earlier experience he was referring to.

In a subsequent comment, London described how he was feeling. 'Yeah... I'm having a hard time breathing, honestly. Zero sleep.' He also wrote, 'It's completely out of nowhere. I'm in shock.'

His appeal invited followers to suggest work and somewhere to live. Alongside the request, he responded to questions about the jobs he could undertake and whether his acting career was keeping him busy.

Manual Work Features in Jeremy London's Appeal

When one commenter questioned what kind of employment he wanted, London outlined practical experience beyond television and film. He described 'cutting trees and laying stone' and 'running heavy machinery' among the tasks he had undertaken alongside acting.

Another commenter expressed surprise that he needed additional employment, writing, 'How can this be? You are such a busy actor.'

London rejected that description. 'I wish this was true. It's why I try to keep other jobs. Most actors starve otherwise.'

The exchange set out why an actor with recognisable roles was also seeking manual work. London described additional employment as part of his working life and challenged the assumption that his screen career kept him consistently occupied.

His examples of manual work covered both tree cutting and stone laying, as well as operating heavy machinery. He also expressed willingness to consider opportunities beyond those tasks and did not limit his request to acting roles.

Jeremy London's Television and Film Roles

London's television work has included series regular appearances in 'I'll Fly Away' from 1991 to 1993 and 'Party of Five' from 1995 to 2000. He also appeared in the 1995 film 'Mallrats'.

His latest credit was identified as 'Amityville: Descendants of Darkness'. He was also listed for 20 upcoming appearances, with projects including 'Twilight of the Mallrats' and 'Crypto Heads 2'.

Those listings appeared alongside his account of seeking other employment, but no details were provided about his earnings from the projects or when he might receive payment. The upcoming appearances did not establish his current income or resolve the employment uncertainty he described.

For the work he was seeking through his appeal, London emphasised outdoor experience while remaining open to unfamiliar tasks. He explained that he could do 'anything outside mostly, but I'm up for new adventures.'