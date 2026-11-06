Apple's first OLED‑screen MacBook Pro is drawing widespread praise for its display, with early reviews agreeing that the new touchscreen is helpful but far from transformative. The 14in and 16in MacBook Pro models with PROLED XDR displays were unveiled on 28 October 2026 and went on sale on 6 November.

Review units have now reached major technology outlets, where many writers describe touch as a useful extra rather than the key upgrade.

Display Steals the Show

Mashable reported that the laptop was 'brilliant in every way'. Its reviewer said the touchscreen performed as expected but identified the tandem OLED panel as the most notable feature. PC Magazine gave the device 4.5 stars and an Editors' Choice award, describing the display as 'one of the first (if not the first) reference grade' panels in a laptop.

Tom's Guide reached a similar conclusion, calling touch 'the flashy headline this year' but placing greater emphasis on what it described as the best laptop display the reviewer had tested. The review said the touch controls were responsive but an incremental improvement rather than a fundamental change in how the MacBook is used.

Trusted Reviews published initial impressions only, noting that benchmarking and battery‑life tests were still under way. The reviewer said the display was attracting the most attention and would be the main focus for extended testing.

OLED displays have been available on Windows laptops, including lower‑priced models, for several years. This MacBook is the first Apple laptop to use OLED technology, and early reviews indicate that the quality of the implementation is a key part of its appeal.

Touch Seen as Helpful, Not Transformative

Reviewers did not dismiss touch. Gizmodo's reviewer said it was occasionally handy for cropping photographs, arranging windows and switching between desktops, but concluded that 'you're not going to end up using a touch display all too often'.

The Verge also identified practical uses in everyday navigation and app switching but stopped short of calling it essential.

The focus on the screen contrasts with Apple's history. Steve Jobs argued in 2010 that vertical touchscreens caused arm fatigue, making them unsuitable for prolonged use. Jobs died in 2011, 15 years before Apple began selling a touchscreen MacBook, and the company largely resisted adding touch to its laptops until this generation.

Apple hardware chief John Ternus has described this generation as the 'right time' to introduce touch, arguing that the hardware, software and user expectations had finally aligned.

Apple has billed the new model as the world's best pro laptop, but early reviews do not settle that claim, particularly as long‑term performance and battery‑life results are still to come.

Nano‑Texture Option Targets Glare

Some coverage also looked at the optional nano‑texture glass, which is designed to reduce reflections and glare. It does not eliminate fingerprints, and reviewers noted that it is aimed mainly at users who work under bright lighting. Apple lists the upgrade at $150 in the US.

For now, the early reviews suggest the display is the new MacBook Pro's main selling point. Touch adds some flexibility, but reviewers have yet to establish it as a standalone reason to upgrade. Fuller verdicts are likely once testing, including battery life, is complete.