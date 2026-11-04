Adam Robinson's final LinkedIn post marked a milestone. His software firm, RB2B, had reached $10 million (about £7.5 million) in annual recurring revenue, Robinson wrote on 1 November. That same day, the Austin founder died when a Learjet 60 came down in Florida's Palm Beach County.

The crash killed all nine people on board. Robinson, 45, died with Helen Sharp, his 40-year-old wife, and their two children, Charlie, 2, and Emma, 4, Fox News reported. LinkedIn's page data shows his update went live at 1:42pm Eastern time, about 50 minutes after the crash.

What Robinson's Last LinkedIn Post Said

Robinson's post described an argument with his friend Jesse Ouellette. Ouellette wanted RB2B merged with MoltSets, Robinson's newer data firm, but Robinson wanted them kept apart. He noted that RB2B ran with one full-time employee and MoltSets had almost $1 million (about £750,000) in annual recurring revenue. 'Honestly, I'd be thrilled if RB2B never grew another dollar,' he wrote. The update below promised a live debate on Tuesday that Robinson did not live to join.

Robinson, who shared his revenue figures with over 160,000 LinkedIn followers, co-founded Retention.com, an Austin business that tells online shops who is on their websites. RB2B, launched in March 2024, does the same for business-to-business firms. MoltSets followed in October and sells business emails and phone numbers. Two months before his death, Robinson put RB2B's annual recurring revenue at $9.5 million (about £7.1 million), Fox News reported. That fell just short of the figure in his final post.

What Investigators Know About the Crash

On Sunday morning, the jet took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It was heading for North Eleuthera in the Bahamas with seven passengers and two crew. At 35,000 feet (about 10,700 metres), the crew reported light ice and moderate turbulence and asked to climb higher. Within 30 seconds of approval, the pilots sent a mayday call. The jet hit Military Trail, a busy road near Greenacres, at about 12:50pm Eastern time.

'We do have some indication that the aircraft was breaking up before impact,' Tom Chapman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Monday. A day later, he said investigators had found most of the tail's left elevator in three pieces. That part tilts the plane's nose up or down. They lay 1.3 miles to 3.8 miles (about 2.1 to 6.1 kilometres) from the crash site. Weather remains a main focus, and the board has not yet named a cause.

How Family and Colleagues Remember Robinson

'Adam and Helen were devoted parents,' the family said in a joint statement to Fox News Digital. The family's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, was also aboard. Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, a second couple, died as well. Relatives have named the two pilots as Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, and Jeff Gregory, 55.

Robinson's companies called him 'a bold, outspoken leader who lived life to the fullest' in a LinkedIn statement on 2 November. It did not name a new leader for the firms. Jin Chang, who runs the audit software firm Fieldguide, wrote that Robinson built the business almost alone and called him a close friend of three years.