Google is on the verge of hosting its Made By Google event. The event is slated to begin at 10 AM ET on October 6. Notably, the American tech giant will be unveiling a series of highly-anticipated products at the impending event.

However, the Pixel 7 series duo and the company's first smartwatch, dubbed Pixel Watch, will likely steal the show. To recall, Google first showed off the Pixel Watch in May.

Also, the search engine giant gave us our first glimpse into the Pixel 7 series' design at the Google I/O event in May. Now, the company is all set to host its next major event called Made By Google.

Ahead of the event, let's take a look at the most notable announcements Google is likely to make today. Also, we'll reveal how you can watch live streaming of the event from the comfort of your home.

Made By Google: How To Watch Live Stream

As mentioned earlier, the Made By Google event will begin at 10 AM ET today. If you're in India, the event will start at 7:30 PM IST. For those unaware, the Made By Google event will take place in New York City. Moreover, the event will be live streamed on the official Made by Google YouTube channel.

Made By Google: What To Expect

Google did not shy away from divulging details of the products it is gearing up to launch at the Made by Google event. So, the lineup of the products slated to break covers today isn't a mystery.

First off, the tech behemoth will unveil the Pixel 7 series. The lineup includes the base Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Also, the company's maiden smartwatch will also debut carrying the Pixel Watch moniker.

Google will also announce new Nest smart home products at the event. The newly announced devices will be available for purchase via GoogleStore.com. The Google Pixel 7 series duo will go up for pre-order in India starting Tuesday.

Google Pixel 7 Series Rumoured Specifications

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones' key specs were tipped ahead of their official unveiling. Under the hood, both Pixel 7 series smartphones are tipped to pack the new Google Tensor G2 SoC. Also, they will reportedly come with a Titan M2 security coprocessor.

Furthermore, the handsets will ship with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage capacity. The vanilla model will have 8GB of RAM, while the Pro model will get 12GB of RAM. Also, the base model comes with a 6.3-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and up to 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 7 will reportedly get two rear-mounted cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor. Also, it will house a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the back.

The Pro model, on the other hand, sports a larger 6.7-inch LTPO display. This screen will provide QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is likely to feature three cameras on the back.

The alleged triple rear camera setup will include the same 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide sensors. However, it will get an additional 48MP telephoto camera on the back.

Upfront, both handsets could feature a 10.8MP shooter for selfies and video calling. Also, the Pixel 7 series smartphones could have a fingerprint scanner and support a face unlock feature.

Google Pixel Watch Rumoured Specifications

The Pixel Watch will reportedly support ECG tracking and a quick pairing feature. Moreover, it will probably have a Corning Gorilla Glass layer on top for additional protection.

The smartwatch could carry a 5 ATM water resistance rating. Google will reportedly offer six months Fitbit Premium subscription with the smartwatch.

The Pixel Watch can track the wearer's sleep, heart rate, as well as ECG. Furthermore, it will come with an Emergency mode. The Wi-Fi-only variant will come in Silver/Chalk, Gold/ Hazel, and Black/Obsidian colour options.

Likewise, the smartwatch's cellular version could oust the Silver/Chalk colourway in favour of a Silver/Charcoal colour option.