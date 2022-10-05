Google will be hosting the Made by Google event on October 6. The American tech firm will be unveiling a myriad of exceptional products at the event. These include the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the Pixel Watch. Meanwhile, the rumour mill continues to generate all sorts of speculations around the upcoming Google products.

On top of that, noted tipsters have been leaking vital pieces of information about these devices in the form of leaks. In line with that, reliable leaker Snoopy Tech recently shared two 30 seconds ads showcasing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones in full glory.

Notably, the videos suggest Google will be using some remarkable innovations for the Pixel 7 series. For instance, the leaked videos indicate the Pixel 7 Pro will get a new Macro Focus feature. This feature will allow Pixel 7 Pro users to capture close-ups.

Also, the Pro model will come with considerably upgraded Super Res zoom as compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. So, we can expect to see 6x optical and 30x hybrid zoom capabilities on the handset. Regrettably, the base Pixel 7 will miss out on the Macro Focus feature. Nevertheless, the Pixel 7 series duo will get the Cinematic Blur which is the same as iPhone's Cinematic Mode.

The Cinematic Blur feature enables the camera to toggle between two objects. The functionality allows the camera to keep a sharp focus on one object while keeping the other thing in the background blurred. Furthermore, the new Pixel 7 series smartphones will have an Extreme Battery Mode. The mode delivers up to 72 hours of usage on a single charge.

On the downside, many apps are disabled in the Extreme Battery Mode. Nevertheless, users can choose the apps they want to continue running in this mode. To select the apps that can run in this mode, all you need to do is to head to the settings menu. Once here, go to the Extreme Battery Saver and navigate through the option.

Google will likely announce the Pixel 7 series smartphones at the impending Made by Google event. Also, the Pixel Watch and two Nest devices could break cover at the same event. In the meantime, the search engine giant is mum on the pricing and specifications of the Pixel 7 series.