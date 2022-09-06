Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William are doing all the things that they can to prevent Prince Andrew from coming back to The Firm, a new report claimed.

Sources told Globe Magazine, in its latest edition, that Prince Andrew has been publicly expressing his desire to make a royal comeback following his settlement with alleged assault victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre. However, the entertainment news outlet suggested that the settlement does not necessarily mean that Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband has been forgiven for all the controversies and problems he caused.

An unnamed insider told the publication that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William are making sure that Prince Andrew would not be able to return to the royal fold because they consider him a "disgrace" to the royal family.

The informant claimed, "Andrew is practically broke, and the only way he can make money is by getting back his old job of representing the royal family. Previously, he used his royal celebrity as an entry into questionable business deals, but now, he is considered poison even by his former toady business associates and friends."

The tipster added that, even if Prince Andrew is Queen Elizabeth's favourite son, Her Majesty allegedly does not want to maintain a working relationship with him. It shared, "His mother is furious with the disgrace he's brought to the monarchy. His disgusted brother Charles and nephew William, who are in line to take the throne when Elizabeth passes, are leaving him to rot. He's out – considered a leper by his own blood."

Globe Magazine even claimed that Prince Andrew is currently struggling financially, and he does not have enough money to support his family. A tattler said, "Andrew's living in a world of hurt and denial. He appears convinced his scandal can be swept under the rug and forgiven by decree. But Her Majesty and future kings William and Charles know he's a poison fungus that could rot the Windsor dynasty."

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William have yet to comment on the claims that they are doing everything to make sure that Prince Andrew would not return to the palace. So, devoted supporters of the royal family should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.