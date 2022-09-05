Amber Heard is using a PR firm to discredit Johnny Depp's trial verdict and court facts on social media, a new report claimed.

A source named Jakob claimed that Heard hired a PR firm to "get back the public" by "discrediting" Johnny Depp. The claim was made a part of a leaked email that has been circulated online.

The insider stated that he owes the public an explanation about "what's actually happening." It claimed that Amber Heard is "guilty," but an entire PR firm has been employed to help "discredit" the verdict against her in the Johnny Depp defamation case.

Also, the PR firm intends to try and "twist" the facts involved in the case to sway public opinion and win back favour for the "Aquaman" actress. The tipster added, "I heard the audios of Amber confessing to assaulting Johnny, and of course, her bruised photos are fake."

To recall, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were suing each other with competing defamation claims. The jury found the "Never Back Down" actress defamed her former husband while one of the "Fantastic Beasts" star's lawyers defamed Heard.

They awarded Depp €15 million in damages, but the judge capped the punitive damages total in accordance with the legal limits, which resulted in a total of €10.41 million. Amber Heard was also awarded €2 million in damages.

The lawsuit had turned into a violent fight over the truth about their relationship, with both parties accusing the other of frequent domestic abuse in their undeniably tempestuous marriage.

Most statements made in the courts, during the defamation trial, had already been heard. To recall, Johnny Depp previously lost a British lawsuit in which he sued The Sun tabloid for labelling him a "wife abuser" in a headline.

Amber Heard portrayed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor as a dominating husband whose physical abuse was frequently preceded by allegations of adultery. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, depicted Heard as a companion who wanted to cause conflicts.