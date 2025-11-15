Prime Video's newest thriller series Malice hit the streaming platform on Friday, 14 November, and is now making noise online.

Set across London and Greece, it stars Hollywood veteran David Duchovny (X Files) and British comedian Jack Whitehall (Bad Education) in an 'eat the rich' revenge plot.

The Plot

Whitehall plays Adam Healey, a tutor who manipulates his way into the wealthy Tanner family home to seek vengeance against their patriarch, Jamie (Duchovny), who he blames for his past misfortunes.

The Cast

The four-time Emmy nominee is Jamie Tanner; a self-made, domineering venture capitalist who often puts work above his family. He unfortunately caught the ire of Adam Healey, played by Whitehall, a charismatic tutor who made it his mission to destroy Tanner's life.

Speaking with Radio Times prior to the show's premiere, Whitehall admitted that playing Adam was his most challenging role, but it was one he enjoyed taking on.

'It was the good kind of nerves, turning up to work each day and feeling really challenged and, at times, slightly out of my depth,' the stand-up comedian said. 'I really enjoyed it and relished the challenge of doing something completely different.'

Prior to this series, X Files star Duchovny was on HBO miniseries The Sympathizer starring Robert Downey Jr. and Hoa Xuande and Paramount+ original movie Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

Acting alongside them are Carice Van Houten (Game of Thrones) as Jamie's devoted wife Nat; a former model turned COO of her own fashion line. Playing the role of their children are Harry Gilby (Tolkien) as their eldest son Kit, Teddie Allen (MobLand) as their daughter April, and Phoenix Laroche (The Royal Nanny) as their youngest son Dexter.

Christine Adams (Hijack) plays Nat's friend from college Jules and Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) plays the role of her husband Damien.

The series also features Phoenix Jackson Mendoza (Dive Club), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Akiya Henry (Protection) and Elliot Levey (Bookish).

Episodes & How to Watch

The British thriller is six episodes long and is available on Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial in the UK. Prime Video membership costs £5.99 ($7.89) a month, £8.99 ($11.85) on an Amazon Prime membership.

The Reviews

Early reviews from viewers and critics alike found the show underwhelming. An IMDb user gave it a rating of four and wrote: 'Inferior White Lotus' citing the series' similar setting of tourist destinations with 'irresponsible rich people' to HBO's hit show.

Others are lamenting the amount of animal abuse showed throughout its entirety, with one saying: 'Pet torture is not entertainment.'

The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han branded the series as a 'tepid miserable-rich-people thriller' and wrote: 'It's as hollow as the smiling villain at its center.'

Patrick Smith of The Independent said it lacked nuance and warned audiences to not 'expect Malice's version of wealth porn to have the same allure as the shows it aspires to be.'

On the other hand, Screenrant's Grant Hermanns commended the series' pacing, the dynamic between the Tanner family and Healey, and the cast's performances.