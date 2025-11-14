For Ariana Grande, the 'yellow carpet' premiere of her new film, Wicked: For Good, turned into a scene of terror. A fan attack in Singapore has left the star deeply shaken, not just by the physical breach of her security but by the psychological blow it dealt, reigniting the trauma from the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

What Happened to Ariana Grande at the 'Wicked' Premiere?

The celebratory atmosphere at the premiere was shattered when a man jumped a barrier and grabbed hold of the singer-turned-actress. Video of the incident shows Grande caught off guard and visibly distressed as the man throws his arm around her shoulders.

Before a large security team could intervene, Grande's co-star, Cynthia Erivo, sprang into action. Her lightning-fast reactions to pull the man away from Grande have drawn widespread praise, though they raised serious questions about the security measures in place.

How the Attack Triggered Ariana Grande's PTSD

The incident has reportedly been incredibly triggering for Grande, who has openly struggled with PTSD since the terrorist attack at her Manchester concert eight years ago. That tragedy left 22 fans dead and over a thousand injured, and sources say the singer has 'never been the same'.

An insider claimed, 'When someone suddenly approaches or charges at her, it triggers her... almost like PTSD, as her mind immediately goes to the worst-case scenario'. The source added that Grande still has panic attacks and deals with the aftermath of Manchester's every single day.

Friends say she was a 'victim too' and remains haunted by the dark possibilities. 'If someone was willing to attack an entire arena she was in, then they're capable of doing anything, ' the source explained.

Who Is the Attacker Targeting Ariana Grande and Other Stars?

The assailant was identified as 26-year-old Johnson Wen, a repeat offender known for targeting celebrities like Katy Perry and The Weeknd. The stunt appears to have been coordinated and planned.

Wen, who uses the unsettling pseudonym 'Pyjama Man' on social media, posted a series of clips before the incident. In one, he laughs while describing his plan to 'meet' his 'best friend' Grande, a moment he claimed to have been 'dreaming about'. His Instagram bio also disturbingly states, 'Ariana Grande is the Queen. '

Wen was arrested on charges of being a public nuisance and has since been released. He is expected back in court on Monday.

How Co-Star Cynthia Erivo Became Ariana Grande's Bodyguard

In the chaotic moments of the attack, Cynthia Erivo became an unlikely hero. Fans have flooded social media with praise for the British actress, with many sharing a brief video of her swift intervention.

'Now THAT'S friendship', one fan commented. 'Pretty scary stuff, but having a friend like that leap into action? I'm sensing a Bodyguard reboot!'

Another shared a photo of a furious-looking Erivo with a protective arm around Grande, writing, 'Cynthia Erivo is a 6x threat: Singer, Actress, Dancer, Writer, Model, BODYGUARD'.

What Are the Next Steps for Ariana Grande's Security?

In the wake of the security breach, Grande is reportedly increasing her protection. According to an insider, she is 'taking the precautions needed... because the quicker she can put this in the back of her mind, the better'.

The incident has served as a stark reminder of the daily risks faced by public figures and the profound and lasting impact of past traumas.