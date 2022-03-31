Two people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a McDonald's restaurant in the city of Zwolle in the Netherlands on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 6 pm and two people, one aged 57 and the other aged 62, have been killed.

"The man first ordered a meal and sat at a table across from the two victims before shooting," RTL Oost quoted witnesses as saying. "There was massive panic among the customers who all tried to flee outside," it added. The assailant then fled the crime scene soon after committing the crime. The police are still looking for the gunman.

One of the victims was already dead by the time the police arrived at the crime scene. The efforts to resuscitate the other did not help either.

A report by The Telegraaf has claimed that the two victims were brothers named Ali Torunlar and Huseyin Torunlar, and that they used to run several grill rooms in the area. The two victims were said to be of a Turkish-Dutch background. The police, however, have not been able to give any possible motive for the crime.

The police have also urged people to stay away from the restaurant as the probe is still on. The area has been cordoned off.

Videos of the incident showed people crying and consoling each other once they managed to run outside to save themselves. The restaurant was very crowded and had women and children inside the premises when the incident occurred.

"My thoughts are with all those affected and the relatives of the victims and everyone who was an unsolicited eyewitness." said Zwolle mayor Peter Snijders.

"There are two victims to mourn. I am very shocked by this violent event, which has a lot of impact on the employees and the visitors present. Victim support is available to those who need it," he added.

McDonald's Netherlands has also expressed shock at the incident and has offered all kinds of support needed by its team.