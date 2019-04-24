A male driver in Silicon Valley, California, has been arrested after allegedly intentionally driving into pedestrians on a sidewalk in Sunnyvale on Tuesday night. One of the victims was a 13-year-old boy.

Eight pedestrians had to be hospitalized after the driver plowed into them with a black 2012 Toyota Corolla. The pedestrians had the right away, but that did not stop the driver from speeding into them before smashing into a tree. The driver was uninjured and the sole person in the car during the incident.

Captain Jim Choi of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said, as reported by DailyMail, "It looks like, based upon the preliminary investigation, that a driver deliberately drove into a group of eight pedestrians."

Three of the pedestrians were initially in critical condition when paramedics arrived at the scene. Police officers have been unable to interview the victims as of yet as they continue receiving medical attention.

"We are asking if there are potential witnesses who were driving by or walking by at that time that they contact the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety," Choi said, adding that this was "very tragic and unheard of" in the neighborhood.

The driver will likely face, at the least, a charge of assault with a deadly weapon as part of an intentional act, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.