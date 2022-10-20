Cristiano Ronaldo's tantrums have no end in sight, with his latest outburst coming against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. The Portuguese forward stormed off the field and down the tunnel before the final whistle after being left on the substitutes bench, and his actions were slammed by supporters.

Manchester United recorded a convincing 2-0 win over Spurs at Old Trafford, but Ronaldo again made the headlines for his disruptive behaviour. It is not the first time, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has cut a sorry figure this season, with his latest outburst a clear sign of a massive rift with manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo was asked to warm up on a couple of occasions, but the Dutch coach decided to bring on Anthony Elanga instead. The former Real Madrid star decided he had enough by storming down the tunnel at Old Trafford before the end of regulation time.

Cristiano Ronaldo went to the tunnel before the game ended against Tottenham 😬



(via @TelemundoSports)

It was not only a sign of disrespect towards the manager, but also towards his teammates, who were on the verge of recording an emphatic victory over their top four rivals. Football fans were quick to criticise the five-time Champions League winner, and labeled him a "petulant child."

One fan wrote: "Ronaldo is a disgrace. 37 years of age and storming off like a petulant child."

"United finding form and he didn't fit the match plan. Support your club mates in what was a brilliant display from MUFC on the night," another added.

One supporter called on United to take extreme action, and terminate the Portugal international's contract. Ronaldo is likely to welcome that move, as he has been trying to end his nightmare second spell in Manchester since the summer.

The 37-year-old was also slammed by experts, and was branded a disgrace for abandoning his teammates and disrespecting the club. United boss Ten Hag was equally miffed with his player's actions, but refused to indulge it by choosing to focus on his team's stellar performance.

🗣️ "He clearly thinks he is bigger than the football club."



The Soccer Special panel react to Cristiano Ronaldo walking down the tunnel before full time 👀

"We will deal with that on Thursday. I saw him leaving but I didn't speak to him after," Ten Hag said after the win. "I don't pay attention to that, we want to focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players."