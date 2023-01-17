A suspected child sex offender who allegedly jumped into a freezing river to escape police was found hiding in a wheelie bin.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Daniel Godkin, was produced before a local court in Lancashire on Monday.

He was charged with escaping from lawful custody, engaging in sexual communication with a child, and attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged 13–15.

According to a report in The Mirror, Godkin jumped into the icy waters of the Ribble River to escape police. Emergency Services deployed rescue boats and police helicopters after Godkin jumped into the river, but he managed to swim across to the other side.

After several hours, the officers were eventually able to track him down and found him hiding in a wheelie bin.

"At shortly before 7am today (Friday, January 13) we attended an address on Edward Street in Walton-le-Dale to make enquiries in connection with an ongoing investigation. Following their arrival, a man made off from officers and jumped into the nearby River Ribble," said a police spokesperson.

He has been remanded in custody until a pre-trial hearing on February 13 at Preston Crown Court.

In a similar incident reported from the US in 2016, a murder suspect broke his handcuffs and escaped from a police interview room. Alonso Perez made his impromptu escape from North Las Vegas Police custody after he was left alone and secured to a table with handcuffs.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which shows him busting his handcuffs, breaking a hole in the ceiling, and climbing to the roof before dropping into a hallway and making his way out of the building. He was on the run for just four days before he was apprehended by the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT).