It's business as usual for Josh Hartnett, who returned to work after being involved in a car accident in Newfoundland, Canada, while filming a new Netflix series.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stated that the 'Black Hawk Down' actor, aged 47, was riding a sport utility vehicle driven by a 59-year-old man, which collided with a police vehicle around 1:00am on Thursday, 25 September.

The SUV was hit by a vehicle owned by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary at the junction of New Cove Road and Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's, Newfoundland's capital.

'As a precaution, one of our officers was also transported to hospital,' a spokesperson from the police said as reported by The Express.

Incident Under Investigation

The officials also confirmed that Hartnett, the unnamed driver, and the police officer driving the other vehicle were all assessed at a hospital for injuries.

While the drivers and the passenger are fine, both vehicles are 'significantly damaged'.

Hartnett's reps also confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that he has been released from the hospital and is back on the set of his new project.

The authorities investigating the incident are asking the public for help.

'RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to, or immediately following the collision,' the officials said. 'Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.'

The Newfoundland Project

Hartnett was working on an upcoming series in Canada when the accident happened. The project, locally called the 'untitled Netflix Newfoundland series,' also stars Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton, Darriin Baker, Tanchay Redvers, Rohan Campbell, Joshua Close, Ruby Stokes, Willow Kean, Kaleb Horn and Natasha Henstridge.

The plot centres on the life of a fisherman who realised that a mysterious sea monster is tormenting the isolated town where he lives.

Filming for the six-episode series, created by Jesse McKeown, started in August.

Hartnett's Stellar Career

The actor built his fame from the 1990s to 2000s, when he starred in breakout films like 'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' and 'The Faculty' in 1998, 'The Virgin Suicides' in 1999, and 'Pearl Harbor' in 2001.

Aside from his blockbuster achievements, Hartnett was also hailed as one of the '21 Hottest Stars Under 21' by Teen People in 1999 and '50 Most Beautiful People' by People in 2002.

He also received critical acclaim in various projects, including 'Wicker Park' in 2004 and the drama-mystery 'The Black Dahlia' in 2006.

After several hit acting projects, the actor took several breaks from the limelight and moved out of the US to start a family with his wife, British actress Tamsin Egerton.

The couple shares four children.

Acting Breaks

Aside from raising a family, Hartnett also mentioned that his decision to take a break from Hollywood stemmed from his encounters with 'borderline unhealthy' fans during an interview with The Guardian.

'There were incidents. People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me,' he recalled, adding a particular scenario where he was almost in danger, when, 'a guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. He ended up in prison.'

Back to Acting

Hartnett occasionally leaves his peaceful English countryside life to take a few roles, especially if the project is different from the other roles that he has played in the past.

'As an actor, I want to constantly switch the trajectory and mess with people's expectations,' the actor told EW last year. 'I wanted to do that the whole time from when I started 26 years ago. But at the time, the opportunity wasn't there for me to play all of these disparate characters within the studio system, nor was I probably good enough. I was so young.'

Details about Hartnett's new Netflix project are expected to be announced soon.