It's Time! Mariah Carey has officially cemented her chart return and begun ng Christmas Season, as 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' once again takes over Billboard's holiday rankings.

As the festive period approaches, the bestselling track has climbed to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and secured its position at the top of the Holiday 100 chart, where it has dominated for more than a decade.

A Seasonal Classic That Continues to Build Momentum

Billboard confirmed that the song has now ruled the Holiday 100 for 66 of the chart's 74 total weeks since its launch in 2011, a record unmatched by any other seasonal hit. The ranking uses the same formula as the Billboard Hot 100, relying on a combination of airplay, streaming and sales.

According to Billboard's streaming data, the track continues to grow in popularity each year. In the most recent tracking period, the song registered 15.7 million streams in the United States, marking a 14 per cent weekly increase. Radio impressions rose even more significantly, jumping 82 per cent to 9.7 million. The track also recorded an increase in downloads, with sales rising by 13 per cent.

Carey first recorded 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' in 1994, but the track has demonstrated a special longevity that has turned it into one of the most commercially reliable songs in modern music history. The title has surpassed its peers on the Holiday 100 and has now been named No. 1 on Billboard's 'Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs' list.

Speaking about the song's impact in 2021, Carey said she never expected it to become an enduring cultural staple.

'I had absolutely no idea the impact the song would eventually have worldwide', she said. 'I'm so full of gratitude that so many people enjoy it with me every year.'

As the holiday charts re-emerge, Carey is preparing for Christmas-themed performances. The singer has released new rehearsal clips teasing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, beginning this season. In a rehearsal video shared to Instagram, Carey can be heard practising to the background of her long-running Christmas hit, accompanied by dancers and production crews preparing for what appears to be a high-cost festive stage design.

Tickets for the Las Vegas event went on sale with the singer promoting the dates by writing, 'Can't wait for Christmastime in Vegas.'

Carey has also relaunched limited Christmas merchandise to align with the seasonal chart boost. This year's collection includes festive apparel, holiday accessories and a new 'It's Time' T-shirt. The singer highlighted the line's availability by directing fans to Amazon.

Alongside merchandise, Carey recently appeared in a Sephora advertisement centred on holiday shopping promotions. The video, which uses her Christmas music, features the singer announcing 'It's Time' in the lead-up to festive retail season campaigns.

New Album, New Era, Same Seasonal Success

Outside of her Christmas catalogue, Carey has also released a new album titled Here For It All. In a statement posted to Instagram, she described the project as a culmination of different artistic styles, adding that it contains some of her most personal writing to date.

In interview commentary shared by Apple Music, the title track was highlighted as a particularly meaningful song for the artist. Carey noted that she carefully positioned it as the album closer, saying that it has a soulful tone that reflects her own experiences while offering something 'other people that need to hear something like that'.

As Carey continues to diversify her tours, merchandise and partnerships, her annual chart dominance suggests that the holiday season has become a central pillar of her long-term career. While streaming platforms have changed how music is consumed, the singer's iconic festive anthem appears to strengthen its reach with each passing year.

For now, as the charts shift into their end-of-year cycle, Mariah Carey remains a reliable holiday mainstay, whose music continues to redefine commercial success – both on and off the holiday season.