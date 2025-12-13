The fractious internal war consuming the Republican Party threatens to culminate in one final, chaotic explosion before the new year. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the firebrand Georgia congresswoman who became synonymous with the MAGA movement before her spectacular public fallout with President Donald Trump, is reportedly orchestrating a 'longshot' bid to decapitate the House leadership on her way out the door.

With her resignation set for Jan. 5, 2026, Greene appears poised to leave Washington not with a wave, but with a legislative hand grenade aimed squarely at House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Weighs Final Coup Attempt

According to reports circulating Capitol Hill, Greene is quietly tallying support for a motion to oust Speaker Johnson before her departure. The congresswoman, whose relationship with the party's upper echelons has disintegrated into open hostility, is reportedly gauging whether she can secure the nine Republican votes necessary to trigger the vacate motion.

'Marjorie is approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker,' an insider allegedly told MS Now. 'And if we don't get to work on codifying Trump's agenda, anything can happen'.

While Greene has publicly dismissed the specific reporting as 'not true', the denial rings hollow to observers who have watched her wage a months-long campaign of attrition against Johnson. She previously attempted to remove him last year over Ukraine foreign aid and has since branded him 'weak' for his handling of healthcare costs and the government shutdown battles.

Her fury has only intensified following her alienation from Donald Trump — a schism sparked by her insistence on releasing the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files. Trump, who once embraced Greene as a key ally, has recently derided her as a 'traitor' and a 'rotten apple', isolating her further within the caucus she once sought to lead.

Stefanik Joins Marjorie Taylor Greene in Rebellion

Greene is not the only high-profile Republican voicing doubts about Johnson's grip on the gavel. Representative Elise Stefanik, who formally announced her candidacy for Governor of New York in the 2026 election last month, has added her voice to the chorus of discontent.

Stefanik, arguably looking to burnish her anti-establishment credentials ahead of a tough gubernatorial fight against Kathy Hochul, offered a withering assessment of the Speaker's standing. 'He certainly wouldn't have the votes to be speaker if there was a roll-call vote tomorrow,' Stefanik told The Wall Street Journal. 'I believe that the majority of Republicans would vote for new leadership. It's that widespread.'

The timing of these attacks is perilous for the GOP. With a slim majority hanging by a thread and the 2026 midterms looming, the party is beset by infighting over affordability and healthcare — issues on which Johnson has struggled to unite his conference. The Speaker himself admits the role has become a relentless grind.

'I haven't had a vacation day in two years. I haven't been off in two years, literally,' Johnson confessed on a recent podcast. 'Last Christmas, I was taking calls from members with their drama. It takes everything out of whomever serves in the position, and by extension, their family'. He likened the job to being a 'firefighter' who must 'put out fires every hour'.

Despite the turmoil, Trump has publicly stood by Johnson, recently calling him a 'fantastic speaker' capable of managing a 'very small majority'. Yet, as Greene prepares to exit the stage, the threat of one last act of defiance looms large, promising that her final days in Congress will be just as volatile as her first.