The chaos of American politics may be about to spill over into daytime television, creating a potential firestorm in both media and conservative circles. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the now-former Georgia congresswoman and one of the country's most polarising conservative figures, has abruptly resigned from Congress and is now reportedly eyeing a massive career pivot.

Multiple sources close to Greene suggest her next move—a potential seat on the long-running talk show, The View—may be a calculated stepping stone toward an audacious 2028 presidential bid.

According to RadarOnline, ABC executives are considering Greene as a possible co-host for The View, a move many describe as both surprising and strategically suspicious. Greene recently resigned from Congress, bringing an end to a turbulent tenure defined by controversy and an eventual public fallout with Donald Trump.

She is now quickly pivoting from the legislative chambers to national headlines, and this high-profile television role could be the perfect launchpad.

The Strategic Move for Marjorie Taylor Greene

A seat at The View table would instantly grant Marjorie Taylor Greene daily mainstream exposure, access to a wide and diverse audience, and a platform far larger than her previous congressional role.

With the 2028 presidential cycle already forming in the background, and with long-standing whispers that Greene harbours executive ambitions, this level of consistent visibility is a significant asset.

Greene's public reinvention appears highly intentional, particularly after her recent, dramatic split with President Donald Trump. After years of positioning herself as one of Trump's fierce defenders, she began taking steps that distanced her from his immediate orbit, including her strong, public push for the release of the Epstein files.

Her exit from Congress, coupled with speculation about television opportunities, has fed the narrative that she is creating a new brand—one that is more independent, media-savvy, and potentially electable to a wider base.

If she were to join the programme, it would be among the rare cases of a national political figure making a direct leap into daytime commentary. The move is comparable to that of other politicians who have reinvented themselves via media roles.

However, for Greene, it could also be a pivotal test run: a chance to prove wider appeal, hone her message, and smoothen her rough edges in advance of a national campaign. The rumours of a 2028 run have grown louder in recent weeks, with political strategists suggesting she is positioning herself as the inheritor of a modified, post-Trump populism.

A seat on The View would grant her a valuable ground to test how her ideas play among moderates, suburban viewers, and women, which are all vital demographics for any presidential candidate.

Editorial Standards vs. The Controversial History of Marjorie Taylor Greene

What Greene's potential presence on the show means for the viewers, and for the show's own journalistic standards, is a very different story.

Throughout her political career, Greene has promoted Islamophobic, antisemitic, and white supremacist views including the white genocide conspiracy theory. She is also known as transphobic and homophobic, using slurs towards the LGBTQIA+ community during some of her speeches and statements.

This history has been marked by repeated controversy, including an instance where she endorsed the idea that the US government perpetrated the attacks on 9/11. Her controversial claims also included speculating on Facebook in 2018 that a California wildfire may have been caused by 'lasers or blue beams of light' controlled by a left-wing cabal tied to a prominent Jewish family.

If The View decides to move forward, it would be a clear choice to prioritise ratings and shock value over traditional editorial sensibilities, banking on the idea that the ensuing political debate will transform the show's dynamic.

For a politician with national ambitions like Marjorie Taylor Greene, that calculated risk offers the promise of a powerful, unfiltered route to the American public.