Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is reportedly prepping to launch the web version of the Threads app to compete with X (formerly Twitter). To recap, Meta-owned Instagram launched the Threads app in July.

While Elon Musk admitted that Twitter revenue has dropped 50 per cent, an earlier report suggests many businesses are planning to move their ad spending from Twitter to Threads.

Instagram Threads vs Twitter war intensifies

Meanwhile, Threads app users have restlessly been waiting for the app's web version, which is reportedly set to arrive soon. Notably, the web version is expected to enhance the competitiveness of the Threads app against Elon Musk's X.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Meta is set to unveil the web version of its well-received microblogging app early this week. Furthermore, the WSJ report states the current plans for launching a web version are not final. In other words, the plan could be subject to changes.

#ThreadsApp web version is in the offing. Are y'all excited? pic.twitter.com/4fppmL3tbJ — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) August 22, 2023

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri recently said they are working on the web version of the Threads app. However, the top executive pointed out that the web version will need some changes before it is made available to the public.

Zuckerberg, on the other hand, confirmed that the Threads web will be available "in the next few weeks," according to the folks at 91mobiles. After launching as an Android and iOS app on July 5, Threads gained 100 million users in just five days.

Threads: Top features

Meta is sparing no effort in a bid to bring the Threads app at par with X. In line with this, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company has been rolling out several new features over the past month. For instance, Meta introduced the following feed, which shows posts from people you are following in chronological order.

Reposts are equivalent to a retweet in Threads. This feature was recently added following the feed. Regrettably, the Threads app still lacks the ability to search for hashtags and posts made on the platform. Nevertheless, Zuckerberg and Mosseri have assured the Search feature is coming soon.

How to log in to Threads?

You can download Instagram Threads on Android, as well as iOS platforms. The app is available for download on the App Store and the Google Play Store. You can use your existing Instagram account to log in to the Threads app.

You can customise your profile by adding a new profile picture, a bio, and links. Alternatively, you can import these details from your Instagram account. Aside from this, you can choose whether your Threads profile will be private or public.

Moreover, you can choose whether you want to follow the same accounts as your Instagram account. Once the setup is completed, your Threads profile is ready for use.