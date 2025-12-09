Martha Stewart has revealed she wants to be composted and buried in her pet cemetery alongside her horses when she dies.

The 84-year-old lifestyle mogul shared her unconventional burial plans on the 50+ & Unfiltered podcast with host Shawn Killinger. When asked whether she preferred burial or cremation, Stewart replied: 'Oh, I'm going to be composted.'

She made her feelings about traditional funerals perfectly clear. 'These coffin things and all that stuff, no way. That's such a racket.'

The television star explained she already uses a similar burial method for her animals on her sprawling New York estate. When one of her horses dies, she said, it is wrapped in a clean white linen sheet and buried deep in a field on her property.

'We have a pet cemetery,' Stewart said. 'I want to go there.'

Lifestyle Icon Dismisses Legal Concerns Over Farm Burial

Martha Stewart has her end-of-life plans already set, and it may seem a little unconventional to some. https://t.co/Ib72hBMhMo — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) December 7, 2025

When Killinger raised potential legal issues with the arrangement, Stewart was unfazed. 'It's not going to hurt anybody. It's my property,' she said.

Stewart owns a 153-acre estate called Cantitoe Corners in Bedford, New York. The property is home to horses, donkeys, chickens, geese, peafowl, and numerous dogs and cats. She has documented her animals extensively on her blog over the years.

Human composting—formally known as natural organic reduction—became legal in New York in December 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation, making New York the sixth American state to approve the environmentally friendly burial alternative.

The process typically involves placing a body in a vessel containing wood chips, alfalfa, and straw. Naturally occurring microbes break down the remains over several weeks, producing nutrient-rich soil that can be used for planting. Washington became the first state to legalise the practice in 2019.

Stewart also hinted she may not want a traditional tombstone, preferring to return to the earth in the same manner as her beloved animals.

Martha Stewart Has Already Planned Her Final Meal

The businesswoman has also decided what she wants for her last supper. Unsurprisingly, it will come from her own land.

Stewart told Killinger her final meal would probably be scrambled eggs from her own chickens, made with butter. 'They're the most delicious things on earth,' she said of her farm-fresh eggs.

Stewart's Views on Ageing and Cosmetic Surgery

The podcast interview also touched on her approach to ageing. Stewart revealed she has her face waxed roughly every three months and has no intention of going under the knife.

'I have this theory that if one takes care of oneself really well and follows strict, but not life-threatening kinds of disciplines, one can look good, feel good, and be good for a whole life,' she explained.

Her late mother, Martha Kostyra, took a different view. Stewart said she helped her mother get a facelift at age 85, taking her to renowned New York plastic surgeon Gerald Imber. Kostyra passed away in 2007 at the age of 93.

Stewart noted that neither she nor her mother ever developed grey hair. The lifestyle icon, who built a media empire covering home décor, cooking, and entertaining, shows no signs of slowing down despite her age.