BBC religion editor Martin Bashir has broken his silence on the accusations that he manipulated Princess Diana with false theories about the British royal family to secure an interview with her.

In the infamous 1995 Panorama interview, which is the most-watched interview in television history, Princess Diana spoke about her "crowded" marriage with Prince Charles and the difficulties she has faced in Buckingham Palace. An inquiry has been launched into the interview under former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson to examine claims that Bashir peddled 32 lies and vile smears to the paranoid princess to land the interview.

Read more Princess Diana's video explaining why palace saw her as a "threat" resurfaces after Meghan's interview

The "smears" allegedly peddled to Diana included an allegation that Prince Edward was being treated for AIDS, the Queen was a "comfort eater" with "heart problems," and her husband Prince Charles was "in love" with their children's nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, and went on a secret holiday with her. Diana's brother Earl Spencer claimed last year that Bashir also pretended he had evidence that the royal's staff was spying on her for newspapers and MI5.

Apart from Earl Spencer, Bashir has been accused of unethical conduct by several others close to the royal, who lost her life in a car crash two years after the interview. Rosa Monckton, a close friend of the late Princess, claimed that Bashir indirectly caused her death by cutting her connection to the monarchy. Diana's former partner Hasnat Khan also dubbed Bashir a "cunning man" who "filled her head with rubbish." The fresh investigation was applauded by her son Prince William as well, who called it a "step in the right direction."

However, Bashir has clarified to Lord Dyson that Diana herself and the "mystics and clairvoyants" she consulted were more likely to be responsible for her remarks about her in-laws. The journalist claimed that the princess had herself told him about her spiritual consultants on a later occasion, reports The Daily Telegraph.

This is the first time that the 58-year-old journalist, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and then underwent quadruple heart bypass, has been directly involved in the inquiry. Lord Dyson will deliver his findings in the matter late next month or in early May, and is expected to heavily criticise Bashir as well as senior BBC executives.