A pension is often treated as long-term planning. Many people contribute for years and rarely revisit the paperwork once the account is active. But Martin Lewis has warned that one forgotten form could create major problems if it is not updated.

The Money Saving Expert founder said outdated pension nomination forms may lead to savings being considered for former partners instead of current loved ones. His warning came in his latest Money Saving Expert newsletter, where he urged people to review who is listed on their pension records.

Why Martin Lewis Issued the Warning

Lewis focused on what is known as an 'expression of wishes' form, often called a nomination form. This is the document pension holders usually complete when joining a workplace pension or opening a private pension. It allows them to state who they would prefer to receive their pension savings if they die before withdrawing all the money.

Lewis said many people fill out these forms early in life and then fail to update them after major life changes. Marriage, divorce, separation, remarriage, or children can all change who someone wants their pension to support. If records remain unchanged, older nominations may still be considered.

Why a Pension Does Not Usually Follow a Will

Lewis explained in his newsletter that pension savings usually cannot simply be left through a will. Instead, in many money-purchase pension schemes, pension providers or trustees decide who should receive the funds after death.

The 'expression of wishes' form helps guide that decision. Trustees often review that form when deciding where money should go, although final decisions can depend on scheme rules. That makes updated records important.

Cases Shared With Martin Lewis

Lewis said he had received several messages over the years from people affected by outdated pension nominations. One social media user told him their mother-in-law had died, only for the pension firm to ask for details of her ex-partner, despite the relationship ending many years earlier.

Another person said a colleague's ex-husband was still listed on a nomination form, which led to a dispute involving family members. Lewis used these examples to show how old records can create confusion after death.

Who Can Usually Be Nominated

For most workplace and private pensions, often known as money purchase pensions, people can usually nominate a range of beneficiaries. This may include:

A spouse or partner

Children

Family members

Friends

Other chosen individuals

Charities

However, older pension arrangements, such as final salary or average salary schemes, may have separate rules on dependants and beneficiaries. Lewis advised people to check individual scheme terms.

What Pension Holders Should Do

The process is straightforward. People should review each pension they hold and check whether their 'expression of wishes' still reflects their current circumstances. This is especially important after major life changes such as divorce, marriage, bereavement, or having children.

Lewis's message was simple: pension paperwork may seem routine, but failing to update it could leave confusion over who receives hard-earned savings. For many families, a quick review now could prevent difficult disputes later.