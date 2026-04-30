There is this emerging trend of Americans retiring earlier than planned amid rising living costs, health issues, emergencies, and looming risks of layoffs. Many are claiming Social Security as soon as they become eligible at 62 to settle for lower payments for life. Even the markets are not helpful as extreme stock swings continue to trigger panic-selling in 401(k)s, hampering the retirement goals of millions of Americans who are planning to hang their boots.

88-year-old Barbara Ann Patton still works as a remote mobile notary public in Florida for over 20 hours a week to pay her bills due to low savings. She even depends on her stepdaughter to get by and blames her condition for poor decisions she made years ago.

'I've always thought that at this time in my life, I'd be getting my Social Security, have a very nice pension from my corporate management years, and help some people financially. I can't do that, and that's a disappointment,' she had told Business Insider.

She initially retired at 53 from Ameritech in Chicago due to her husband's health issues before moving to Florida. 'I took an early retirement because I had 35 years with the Bell System,' Patton added.

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Her husband couldn't work and Patton was worried that if she took the full pension, it would leave her husband with no income in case something happened to her. 'If I took the survivor's option, where I got 50% of my pension, that really wasn't enough for me to be confident that we could get ourselves established in Florida,' she explained.

Finally, she opted for the pension buyout at 53 for cash that would have represented her pension through age 73. Patton invested most of it for up to 12% returns annually, but it turned out to be a mistake.

'If I'd taken the pension, I would now be getting somewhere between $3,500 and $4,000 a month, in addition to Social Security. I was trying to protect my husband,' she noted.

Going Back to Work After 10 Year of Retirement

Patton was retired for about a decade, playing sports and acting. 'It was a great time,' she said. However, the enjoyment lasted for a short time. She even wrote a book, but her longing for purpose drove her to work for another 11 years as a manager for the National Cremation Society.

She retired again due to changes in management but decided to serve another 9 years as a worship director at a community church.

Stock Market Crash, Hurricanes Trigger Major Setbacks

The couple was living in a gated community on leased land in Florida but thought it would be smarter to buy their own property. The lease on the gated community was $300 per month. Patton found a home adjacent to a golf course and decided to go for it.

'We had a plan to pay for the house over three years, with a $50,000 down payment, then $50,000 the next year, then $30,000 after,' she stated.

She sought to withdraw $50,000 from her mutual funds for the down payments, but unfortunately, the market crash and $300,000 of her savings vanished overnight. 'I am still in the house with a reverse mortgage. I lost the money from my IRA,' Patton had shared.

The senior also highlighted how hurricanes caused extensive damage to their property, wiping out anything 'that I could call a savings account,' Patton said. 'House insurance was around $120 for the year. Today, it would be $140, except I need hurricane protection, so that jumps to $184, with me having to pay the first $3,680 before the insurance kicks in.'

With over $20,000 in pending bills, her Social Security of $1,943 barely helps. 'Each year, I'm almost $6,000 short. My stepdaughter lives with me, and she pays for the maintenance fee, which is $1,780 every six months, and the insurance, which is about $2,200,' Patton shared.

She even tried to open a business flipping houses with her husband, but they drove them deeper into debt. She never received her husband's $800 social security check when he died but inherited all his debt.

'I no longer have over half a million dollars in the bank. I don't even have a savings account. I cannot buy anything I really don't need. Outside of major expenses, such as my car, I'm very frugal. Groceries are getting unbelievable,' Patton stated.

With her notary job barely helping her finances, Patton is now exploring private broker roles and passive income ideas to sustain her livelihood.

'If my stepdaughter decided that she's not going to live here and go to the other side of the state where her new grandchild was just born, then I've got to try to find someone to come live with me who can pay that extra $5,000 or $6,000 a year I'm coming up short with,' she concluded.