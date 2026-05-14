King Charles confirmed the Digital Access to Services Bill during the 13 May King's Speech, giving the government powers to build a free, voluntary digital identity system for public services. But the government's own 129-page briefing notes tell a different story. Right-to-work verification is listed as a 'priority use case' set to launch by the end of this parliament in 2029, and for millions of British workers, 'voluntary' may turn out to be a matter of perspective.

NOW - King Charles: "My ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID." pic.twitter.com/hH328WC9g3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 13, 2026

The Voluntary Contradiction Workers Should Watch

The government dropped plans to make digital IDs mandatory for right-to-work checks in January this year following public backlash over privacy concerns. The King's Speech reaffirmed that position. Digital ID will be free, optional, and available to anyone who wants it.

But the government's briefing notes still frame the system as a tool for 'proving your right to work.' For employers, the appeal is obvious. Digital checks are faster, cheaper, and harder to forge than paper-based verification. If businesses adopt digital right-to-work systems on a wide scale, workers who don't hold a digital ID could find themselves at a disadvantage during the hiring process.

Chetal Patel, head of immigration at law firm Bates Wells, told People Management that the voluntary approach was 'unlikely to shift the dial' for employers, who would probably take a 'wait and see' stance rather than act as early adopters. She added that the 'watered-down, opt-in approach suggests a lack of confidence in widespread adoption.'

What a Digital ID Would Actually Hold

The system won't just store a name and a photograph. It will pull together HM Revenue and Customs income records, NHS health data, Department for Work and Pensions benefits information, and Home Office immigration status into a single digital profile.

'Bringing together sensitive personal data into a single digital profile is unlikely to be an easy sell,' Patel said.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, raised a different concern. She warned that 19 million people in the UK currently experience digital exclusion. 'While Digital ID in the UK may now be framed as voluntary, international experience shows that digital systems can quickly become essential in practice,' Anderson said. For those 19 million people, she added, the new system 'creates a real risk of new barriers to accessing essential services.'

The Cybersecurity Bill Running Alongside It

The Digital Access to Services Bill doesn't sit alone in the King's Speech. The Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, which has been progressing through Parliament since November 2025, was also reaffirmed. That bill introduces fines of up to £17 million ($23 million) or 4% of global annual turnover for serious cybersecurity breaches. Regulators will also be able to impose daily penalties of up to £100,000 ($135,000) for ongoing non-compliance.

The bill covers operators of essential services, data centres, and managed service providers. Businesses that fail to report cyber incidents within 24 hours or meet supply chain security standards will face enforcement from regulators, including the Information Commissioner's Office and Ofcom. With a national digital ID system set to collect sensitive data from four government departments, the stakes for getting cybersecurity right just got higher.

Can This Plan Survive the Government Pushing It

The timing raises a question that goes beyond policy design. Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered the King's Speech while fighting for his political survival. More than 90 Labour MPs have called for his resignation after the party lost more than 1,400 council seats in the May local elections. Four ministers have resigned this week, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting is reportedly preparing to quit his post and launch a leadership bid as early as Thursday, according to The Times.

If Starmer's leadership doesn't survive the summer, the Digital Access to Services Bill could stall, get reshaped, or lose political backing altogether. For the millions of workers, renters, and benefit claimants who stand to be affected, the question isn't just whether digital ID will be voluntary. It's whether the government promises it will still be around to deliver.