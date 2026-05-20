One of the most high-profile celebrity couples today, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, recently made headlines after a viral post falsely claimed the pair had broken up. The allegation was later debunked and traced back to a parody account, with no evidence supporting the claim.

The post originated from a parody account and was made to appear as though it came from Chalamet himself. As of this writing, the post has amassed more than 11.2 million views on social media.

Timothée Chalamet announces he and Kylie Jenner have split.



“Me and Kylie have sadly split, but remain good friends.” pic.twitter.com/HWJYf5zLoV — Culture Cave (@CultureCave_) May 18, 2026

Chalamet made no public statement confirming a split, and both he and Jenner remain officially a couple. Recent public sightings have further contradicted the viral claim. The pair were last seen together on 16 May in Los Angeles, where they were reported to have gone on a double date with Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi, according to People.

Although aware of the paparazzi's presence, the report noted that there was nothing to suggest any change in their relationship.

Kylie Jenner's Net Worth

Beyond the online speculation surrounding their relationship, both Jenner and Chalamet are among the most financially successful figures in their respective fields. According to Celebrity Net Worth, their combined net worth is estimated at roughly £541 million ($725 million).

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Jenner accounts for the vast majority of that figure, with a net worth of about £523 million ($700 million). She is reported to earn between £29.8 million and £74.5 million ($40 million to $100 million) annually, with a significant portion of her income derived from her business ventures.

Chief among these is her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She also holds interests in other sectors, including skin care (Kylie Skin), fashion (Khy) and beverages (Sprinter).

A substantial share of her earnings also comes from television appearances. Jenner has been a prominent cast member on The Kardashians, reportedly earning between £5.6 million and £6.1 million ($7.5 million to $8.2 million) per season on the Hulu series. Her earlier appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians were also reported to have earned her approximately £3.4 million ($4.5 million) per season.

Timothée Chalamet's Acting Income

Chalamet's income is primarily derived from his acting career. As of March 2026, his net worth was estimated at £18.6 million ($25 million), accumulated through a combination of independent films and major studio productions.

His work has received critical acclaim, including two nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actor, as well as nominations from the BAFTAs, Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Among his notable paydays, Chalamet was reportedly paid £6.7 million ($9 million) for his lead role as Willy Wonka in Wonka. He is also widely known for starring in the Dune film series. In Dune: Part One, he reportedly earned a base salary of about £1.6 million ($2.2 million). In Dune: Part Two, his earnings were estimated to be higher, at around £2.2 million ($3 million), according to Cosmopolitan.

While his earnings remain a fraction of Jenner's, Chalamet's career trajectory suggests further financial growth in the years ahead.

Despite the circulation of false online claims, the couple's respective earnings and public profiles do not appear to have affected their relationship, which remains intact.

To support this, the couple were spotted a few days ago in Los Angeles on a double date with Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, and Australian actor Jacob Elordi.

In a photo shared by DeuxMoi, the two couples were seen travelling in the same car while shielding their faces from paparazzi. Elordi was driving, with Kendall seated in the front passenger seat, while Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seated in the back.

Chalamet and Jenner have also been regular fixtures during the ongoing NBA playoffs. Both were in attendance for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden in early May. A video from the game showed the pair appearing close, further undermining the breakup allegations.

As mentioned earlier, rumours of an alleged Chalamet-Jenner breakup are nothing more than a means for some people to gain attention and views on social media. All is undoubtedly well, and their recent sightings are solid proof of that.