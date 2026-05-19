Clemmie Moodie, a journalist for The Sun has claimed she was scammed out of £1,000 (approximately $1,400) after being drawn into an alleged investment scheme linked to Lee Andrews, the husband of Katie Price.

The allegations have circulated online and in entertainment reports, although Andrews has not been convicted and has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Alleged £1,000 Investment Scheme

According to the journalist, she was first approached online and introduced to what was described as a low-risk investment opportunity promising quick financial returns. She claims she transferred £1,000 after being reassured the arrangement was legitimate, before communication allegedly became inconsistent and then stopped altogether.

She also says she received repeated assurances through private messages that the deal was safe and properly structured. Screenshots shared on social media are said to support her account, although their authenticity has not been independently verified.

Previous Claims Against Andrews

Other women have made similar allegations involving investment schemes they say are linked to Andrews. One woman based in Dubai previously claimed she lost £1,000 in what she described as a fake investment arrangement.

Additional posts circulating online have suggested a pattern of behaviour involving persuasion followed by a sudden loss of contact after payments were made. These claims have not been tested in court and remain unproven.

Some individuals making accusations say they were encouraged by promises of lucrative business opportunities and unusually high returns. Others allege they were misled about Andrews' professional background and the legitimacy of his business credentials.

Response and Ongoing Scrutiny

Andrews has previously denied all allegations of fraud and rejected claims that he deliberately misled anyone. He has also stated that parts of his public profile have been misrepresented or exaggerated by third parties.

In earlier comments, he suggested that inconsistencies in his professional history were the responsibility of former associates. He has further insisted that he does not personally control or manage all online content linked to his name.

The allegations have sparked wider debate about the rise of unofficial investment schemes promoted through social media and private messaging platforms. Financial experts continue to warn that individuals should always verify opportunities through official regulatory bodies before transferring money, particularly where guaranteed returns are promised.