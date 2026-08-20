Alleged Avengers: Doomsday leaks showing Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man alongside Deadpool and Wolverine have sent Marvel fans into a frenzy, with one particularly striking image appearing to show Maguire's web-slinger fighting Chris Evans' Captain Hydra.

The photos have quickly fuelled speculation about the film's multiverse storyline, but their authenticity remains unclear. There is also a major question hanging over the images: are they genuine set leaks, heavily edited fan creations or AI-generated material?

'Avengers: Doomsday' Leaks

One of the alleged Avengers: Doomsday leaks features Maguire appearing as Spider-Man in what appears to be a white version of the superhero's suit.

The image reportedly shows Spider-Man in a confrontation with Captain Hydra, the character alleged to be played by Evans. If authentic, the scene would represent a major multiverse crossover involving two versions of characters connected to Marvel's previous films.

However, Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed Maguire's involvement in Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor does not appear on Disney's current official cast list.

Chris Evans' Captain Hydra Image Raises Questions

The alleged appearance of Chris Evans as Captain Hydra is another element attracting attention, particularly after the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer gave fans a surprising glimpse of the actor.

At the end of the trailer, Evans is seen grabbing Mjolnir, Thor's legendary hammer. The moment immediately caught viewers off guard, as fans are excited to see Steve Rogers wielding the weapon again. Others, however, focused on Evans' expression and appearance in the scene, interpreting his portrayal as potentially more sinister than the heroic Captain America audiences remember.

That speculation has taken on new significance following the alleged Avengers: Doomsday leak showing Evans seemingly facing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man as Captain Hydra.

Evans is officially attached to Avengers: Doomsday, but Disney has not publicly confirmed that he will play Captain Hydra. The studio's official material also confirms that the film will bring characters from different Marvel worlds together, setting the stage for a major multiverse conflict.

The alleged image therefore remains unverified, but the combination of Evans' mysterious trailer appearance and the reported Captain Hydra photo has given Marvel fans another reason to question exactly which version of the character will appear in the film.

Deadpool, Wolverine and Spider-Man Allegedly Unite

Other circulating images appear to show Maguire with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

In one photo, the three characters appear to be standing together and looking towards an unseen opponent. Another alleged image places Maguire alongside Reynolds and Jackman in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes setting.

The combination is notable because Reynolds and Jackman are among the Marvel characters officially associated with the wider Avengers: Doomsday cast and story speculation. However, neither Maguire's appearance nor the specific scenes shown in the alleged photos have been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Are the Leaked Photos Real or AI-Generated?

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The biggest unanswered question surrounding the images is their authenticity.

The photos are circulating online as alleged leaks, but there is currently no official confirmation from Marvel Studios that they are genuine production images. Online discussions have also raised the possibility that some of the material could have been digitally manipulated or generated using AI.

That uncertainty is particularly important as unofficial Marvel images can spread rapidly before their origins are established.

Some online commenters have questioned costume details and the appearance of characters in the circulating images, while others have argued that the material could depict genuine production footage or photographs.