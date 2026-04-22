Marvel Studios' decision to re-release Avengers: Endgame on 25 September 2026 with newly completed footage has sparked a wave of fan theories, with one gaining particular traction online. Viewers are speculating that the added scenes could reveal that Doctor Doom quietly benefited from Iron Man's final snap, reframing one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most pivotal moments as the starting point for its next major threat.

New Endgame Footage Positioned as a 'Critical' Bridge

The re-release is not being framed as a standard extended edition. Instead, filmmakers have indicated that the additional material serves as a direct narrative bridge to Avengers: Doomsday. That positioning has led fans to believe the new footage will introduce or tease key elements of the next Avengers storyline rather than simply expand on existing scenes.

The original Endgame concluded with Tony Stark's sacrifice to defeat Thanos, a moment widely regarded as the emotional and narrative climax of the Infinity Saga. The confirmation that new scenes will connect that ending to future events has prompted renewed scrutiny of what the snap may have triggered beyond its immediate effects.

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Avengers: Doomsday Theory Focuses on Snap Energy Impact

At the centre of the current Avengers: Doomsday theory is the idea that Stark's use of the Infinity Stones released a level of cosmic energy that could have had wider consequences.

Within established MCU canon, the Stones are shown to generate immense power, with detectable energy signatures and lasting physical effects on those who wield them.

Fans suggest that such an event could have been observed, tracked or even harnessed by another figure operating behind the scenes.

This has led to speculation that Doctor Doom, a character long associated in Marvel Comics with both advanced technology and mystical knowledge, may have used the aftermath of the snap to his advantage.

Theory 1: Energy Signature Tracking and Targeting

One of the most widely discussed ideas is that Doom detected the snap as a cosmic-level energy event.

The snap is believed to have emitted a unique, universe-wide energy signature

Doom, using advanced technology or arcane detection methods, could have tracked that signal in real time

This may have allowed him to identify Earth as the origin point of a reality-altering event

In this interpretation, Doom does not intervene immediately, but instead uses the snap as a cosmic marker, allowing him to monitor a weakened and destabilised universe.

Theory 2: Harvesting Residual Infinity Energy

Another theory suggests that the aftermath of Iron Man's snap left behind usable energy remnants.

The gauntlet's use is believed to generate lingering gamma and cosmic radiation

These traces could theoretically persist in the environment after the event

Doom, known in Marvel lore for combining science and sorcery, may have studied or extracted this residual energy

Under this theory, Doom does not need direct access to the Infinity Stones. Instead, he benefits from reverse-engineering the leftover energy imprint of the snap, potentially accelerating his technological or mystical capabilities.

Theory 3: Multiversal Beacon Effect and Incursion Awareness

A more multiverse-focused theory suggests the snap functioned as a kind of inter-reality signal.

The use of all six Infinity Stones simultaneously may have created a multiversal disturbance

This could act as a "beacon" across realities, signalling instability in that timeline

In this scenario, Doctor Doom becomes aware of Earth-616 (or its variant universe) as a vulnerable point. Fans suggest this awareness could allow him to prepare for or initiate incursions, aligning with the MCU's ongoing multiverse storyline leading into Avengers: Doomsday.

Taken together, these theories reflect growing speculation that the snap may have had consequences extending far beyond its immediate outcome, potentially laying groundwork for the emergence of Doctor Doom in the MCU's multiverse era.

What Audiences May Expect From the Re-Release

While Marvel Studios has not confirmed any appearance or reference to Doctor Doom in the new footage, audiences are expected to look closely for subtle clues. These could include background details, brief character teases or dialogue that hints at larger consequences stemming from the snap.

The upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame is therefore positioned not only as a return to a landmark film, but also as a potential turning point that reshapes its legacy within the broader MCU narrative.