Andrew Garfield may have just added fuel to one of Marvel fans' biggest Avengers: Doomsday theories after appearing to suggest that the mysterious Spider-Man detected in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be Miles Morales.

The actor was asked about the film's mysterious final tease, in which the Spidey Tracker appears to detect a Spider-Man somewhere off Earth. When the interviewer suggested the signal could belong to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Garfield reportedly responded that he did not know before floating another possibility: 'Maybe it could be Miles.'

While Garfield's comment is hardly confirmation, it has given fans another reason to believe Marvel could finally be preparing to introduce Miles in live action.

What Did Garfield Say About the Spider-Man Tracker?

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The mystery comes from the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Ned Leeds' Spidey Tracker, which has been used to monitor Spider-Man sightings, suddenly identifies another location before the display moves beyond New York, Earth and towards space.

The deliberately vague scene has already generated theories that the Spider-Man being detected could be a different version of the character.

One possibility is Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker. Another is Garfield's own version of the character. However, the idea of Miles Morales appearing has also gained traction among fans.

Another report described the post-credits sequence as a major tease for the MCU's future, while other reports have noted that the scene could be connected to the multiverse events expected to unfold in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Garfield's apparent willingness to name Miles is therefore particularly interesting. Rather than shutting down the suggestion, his 'maybe it could be Miles' response leaves the door open to one of Marvel's most anticipated introductions.

Marvel Has Discussed Live-Action Miles Morales

The theory is not completely coming out of nowhere. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently addressed the possibility of bringing Miles Morales into live action, saying it is becoming increasingly difficult to think about the future of Spider-Man without the character.

Feige indicated that Marvel is considering how Miles could eventually make his live-action debut, particularly once Sony's animated Spider-Verse story reaches its conclusion. That makes the timing especially intriguing.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently scheduled for 2027, meaning the animated version of Miles is approaching the end of his current big-screen story just as Marvel's live-action universe is moving towards its massive multiverse event.

Could Miles Appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

There is currently no official confirmation that Miles Morales will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, the timing of the Brand New Day tease has encouraged speculation. The post-credits scene specifically points towards a Spider-Man somewhere outside the normal setting of the film, while Doomsday is expected to deal heavily with the multiverse.

Some fans have therefore interpreted the mysterious signal as an early setup for another Spider-Man entering the MCU. Among the possibilities discussed are Maguire, Garfield and Miles.

The Miles theory has also spread across Reddit, where fans have connected the apparent 'glitch' in the tracker to the visual style of the Spider-Verse films. Others have suggested that the scene could simply be teasing another Peter Parker instead.

An Exciting Speculation

There is another reason the idea is exciting: Miles has already been established as existing within the wider MCU. Spider-Man: Homecoming included a reference to Aaron Davis' nephew, while No Way Home included another multiverse-related reference to the possibility of a Black Spider-Man.

It can also be argued that current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland actually revealed that he would love the next friendly, neighbourhood crawler to be Miles and that he hopes to do with the future actor what Robert Downey Jr. did for him.

For now, Garfield's comment should be treated as speculation rather than a spoiler or confirmation. Marvel has not announced who the mysterious Spider-Man is, and the tracker could ultimately be pointing towards an entirely different character or storyline.