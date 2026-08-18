Ryan Gosling's long‑rumoured jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider has finally been locked in, with Marvel Studios setting the film for release on 28 July 2028. The date confirms that Gosling's Ghost Rider will arrive in the middle of what is shaping up to be one of Marvel's busiest theatrical years.

The confirmation not only answers a long‑standing fan question about when Gosling would make his Marvel debut, it also sits within a tightly packed post‑Avengers: Secret Wars schedule. In 2028, Marvel currently plans to launch a new X‑Men film in May, Ghost Rider in July and Black Panther 3 in December.

When Will Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' Be Released?

Marvel has officially set Ghost Rider for 28 July 2028. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, reuniting the filmmaker with Gosling after their work together on Starfighter, the upcoming Star Wars movie. Marvel's official listing confirms Gosling as the star and Levy as director.

The casting marks the realisation of a role Gosling has been linked to for years. The actor has previously expressed interest in playing Ghost Rider, making his involvement one of Marvel's more anticipated casting moves.

Unlike the Nicolas Cage films from the 2000s, the new movie will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to introduce a new version of the supernatural character.

Marvel's Crowded 2028 Schedule

The announcement also highlights how full Marvel's 2028 line‑up already is. Marvel currently has three major MCU movies scheduled for that year. First is the untitled X‑Men reboot, which is scheduled for 5 May 2028.

The movie will introduce Marvel Studios' new mutant team, with Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor X and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister.

Just under three months later, Ghost Rider will arrive on 28 July. Then, on 15 December 2028, Marvel plans to release Black Panther 3.

The third film in the Wakanda‑focused franchise is also expected to be part of the MCU's next phase following Secret Wars. That gives Marvel a major release in May, another in July and a third in December.

Why 2028 Matters for Marvel's Next Era

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The timing is significant because these films are expected to help establish the MCU's next era following Avengers: Secret Wars.

The three films are positioned to help define the post‑Secret Wars MCU and may lay groundwork for future crossover stories.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for 18 December 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027.

The projects arriving in 2028 therefore have the task of establishing what the MCU looks like after its next large‑scale crossover event.

The X‑Men reboot could introduce a new generation of mutants into the central MCU, while Ghost Rider gives Marvel an opportunity to explore a supernatural corner of its universe. Black Panther 3 is expected to continue the story of Wakanda and the characters introduced through the previous films.

Could Marvel's 2028 Slate Be Too Busy?

Three MCU movies in one calendar year is ambitious, particularly when each film is set in a different part of the franchise.

The strategy could allow Marvel to maintain a consistent theatrical presence throughout 2028, giving audiences a new superhero release every few months. It also means the films are likely to compete with one another for marketing space and audience attention.

For Ghost Rider, the July release may prove useful. Positioned between the X‑Men reboot and Black Panther 3, the supernatural thriller could offer a change of tone from Marvel's more traditional superhero projects. It also gives Gosling a prominent franchise role at a time when the actor is already working within the Disney stable through Starfighter.

For now, Marvel's plan for 2028 is clearly set out. With X‑Men scheduled for May, Gosling's Ghost Rider in July and Black Panther 3 in December, Marvel Studios is preparing one of its busiest theatrical calendars so far. If Secret Wars marks the beginning of a new MCU era, these three releases are likely to play a central role in shaping what comes next.