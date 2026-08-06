Naomi Watts has officially revealed her long-rumoured role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, confirming that she secretly voiced Peter Parker's artificial intelligence assistant, E.V.I.E. (E.V.), in the blockbuster Marvel film. The surprise announcement also marks a reunion with Tom Holland nearly 14 years after the pair starred together in the 2012 survival drama The Impossible.

Watts kept her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe under wraps until after the film's record-breaking opening weekend. Sharing the news on Instagram, she joked about how her relationship with Holland has evolved since their first collaboration.

'From playing your mom to playing your AI (100% human made),' Watts wrote, congratulating Holland, director Destin Daniel Cretton and the rest of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day team.

Naomi Watts Reveals Her Secret Marvel Role

Rather than appearing on screen, Watts lends her voice to E.V.I.E., Peter Parker's self-created artificial intelligence assistant.

The character serves as Peter's closest companion after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Doctor Strange's spell erased Peter Parker's identity from the memories of everyone he loved. Living in isolation and without access to Tony Stark's technology, Peter builds E.V.I.E. himself to assist him as he continues protecting New York City.

Watts' role was intentionally kept secret throughout the film's marketing campaign, allowing audiences to discover her contribution only after hearing her distinctive voice in cinemas.

A Full-Circle Reunion With Tom Holland

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The casting represents a full-circle moment for both actors.

In The Impossible, Watts portrayed Maria Bennett, the mother of Holland's character Lucas, in the critically acclaimed drama based on the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. The film became Holland's breakout performance, while Watts earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Although the pair have remained supportive of one another over the years, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the first time they have worked together since that film.

Watts' playful Instagram caption acknowledged the unusual reunion, highlighting how she has gone from playing Holland's mother to becoming the voice guiding his latest superhero adventure.

What Is E.V.I.E.'s Role?

Unlike Tony Stark's J.A.R.V.I.S. or F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.V.I.E. is an AI created entirely by Peter Parker.

The assistant helps Peter manage his homemade Spider-Man equipment while offering technical support as he adjusts to a world where nobody remembers who he is. Director Destin Daniel Cretton previously described E.V. as Peter's closest companion during one of the loneliest periods of his life.

Although E.V.I.E. is not a traditional superhero character, the assistant plays an important supporting role throughout the film.

Fans Celebrate the Surprise Reveal

After Watts confirmed her involvement, fans praised Marvel for successfully keeping another major cameo under wraps.

Many also celebrated the reunion with Holland, calling it one of the most touching behind-the-scenes connections in the film. Social media users shared clips from The Impossible alongside Watts' Instagram post, noting how both actors had come full circle since first working together more than a decade ago.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day already enjoying a historic box-office opening, Watts' surprise reveal has given audiences yet another reason to revisit the film and appreciate one of its best-kept secrets.