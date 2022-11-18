Jacob Solomon, the creative director of Firaxis, and game designer Joe Weinhoffer spoke with AusGamers about how they changed the game's 13-character roster. Solomon revealed that they had complete control over the decision and denied that Marvel had forced them to incorporate any characters.

"No, they let us develop our first past roster and they never said, 'You can't use that or you should use this character," Solomon explained, according to CBR.com.

Weinhoffer talked about how the character roster nearly included 20 characters. However, the team later decided to reduce the number of characters as a 20-character roster did not seem tenable considering the resources and time allocated for the project.

"First roster was 20 characters or something, so we very quickly were, like, 'Okay, our production is where this is not going to be tenable. We've got to cut this down quite a bit,' he said.

"But yeah, Marvel was great. They gave us free rein to basically use any of the characters that we wanted and were classified under their license or under the IP as a Universe game," Weinhoffer explained. "So we get to use the Avengers and the Mutants and the Runaways, Spider-Man and all of the supernatural characters," Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Magik, and other superheroes are among the characters in "Midnight Suns."

With the approaching "Marvel's Midnight Suns" release date, the game's YouTube channel showed off the skills of various playable characters, including Robbie Reyes' Ghost Rider. The character's playstyle is described as "mostly focused on dealing major amounts of damage, but a lot of his cards have a trade-off that cost either his own health or cards in your hand."

Meanwhile, the game's Twitter account announced the arrival of X-Men's Storm. Deadpool is also coming to the game as the profile's description was changed to "DEADPOOL here! I have taken COMPLETE control of this channel until these nerds put me in their Midnight Suns game. Let's get messy…"

"Marvel's Midnight Suns" will be launched on December 2, 2022. The game will be released for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.