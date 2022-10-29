It has been five years since the last Mass Effect game was launched in 2017. Thankfully, Bioware has confirmed that there will be a new installation of the RPG series, which has been tentatively named "Mass Effect 5" by fans. Here's what we know about the upcoming title.

'Mass Effect 5' will be a single player

Fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on the "Mass Effect 5' as it is currently in the pre-production phase. However, BioWare recently confirmed that the title will be a single-player game.

"We have a team hard at work envisioning what the future holds for a new single-player Mass Effect game," BioWare general manager Gary McKay revealed at end of his latest update on "Dragon Age: Dreadwolf."

The confirmation of a single-player "Mass Effect 5" has surprised fans of the franchise since EA has been known for its push for multiplayer and live-service titles recently, according to GamesRadar.

'Mass Effect 5' release date speculations

At the moment, BioWare has not yet made an official announcement about the "Mass Effect 5" release date. In a February 2022 blog post, the developer said that the game is still in its "prototyping" phase, Dexerto reported.

This could mean that the upcoming Mass Effect title is yet to enter active development as some details are yet to be ironed out at that time. Considering the length of time it usually takes developers to come up with a polished version of such games, it could mean that the next Mass Effect installment would arrive by 2024 or 2025.

'Mass Effect 5' platforms

At the moment, BioWare has not announced the platforms for the upcoming title. However, the developer confirmed that the upcoming Mass Effect title will be a "next-gen" launch, which implies that it will be available across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.