For millions of households, credit card debt can feel like a trap that tightens every month. Interest builds. Minimum payments stretch for years. The total balance often feels impossible to eliminate.

Financial educator David Bach believes the problem is not always income or discipline. In many cases, the real issue is the absence of a clear repayment strategy. In his book The Automatic Millionaire, Bach introduced a simple system called DOLP, short for Done On Last Payment. The method focuses on creating momentum while reducing the number of active debts. Over time, that momentum helps borrowers reach the final payment. The system has remained popular in personal finance discussions because it focuses on behaviour rather than complicated calculations.

Here is how the DOLP system works.

Step 1: Face the Full Picture of Your Debt

The first step is simple but often uncomfortable. Bach advises borrowers to gather every credit card statement and write down the details of each balance. This includes the total amount owed, the interest rate, and how long repayment would take if only minimum payments were made. Many credit card statements now include this information.

In some cases, minimum payments can stretch repayment to 20 years or more. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, total US credit card balances exceeded $1 trillion in 2023, showing how widespread consumer debt has become. Seeing the full picture can be shocking. But Bach argues that awareness is necessary. When borrowers clearly understand the scale of the problem, they are more likely to take action.

Writing every balance on a single page also creates a visual map of the debt. Only then can the repayment strategy begin.

Step 2: Pay Off the Smallest Balance First

The second step of the DOLP system may seem counterintuitive. Instead of focusing on the highest interest rate first, Bach advises borrowers to eliminate the smallest balance first. Once that debt is cleared, they move to the next smallest balance.

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This approach works because of psychology rather than mathematics. Many households carry several credit cards at once. Each card represents another bill and another chance of missing a payment.

Clearing one account quickly reduces the number of active debts. That early success also creates motivation. The approach resembles the debt snowball strategy popularised by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey, who also encourages borrowers to eliminate smaller balances first to build momentum. Behavioural finance research suggests that small wins often increase long-term financial discipline.

Step 3: Reduce Interest and Automate Payments

The final step focuses on reducing interest costs and avoiding missed payments. Credit card interest rates in the US often exceed 20 percent, meaning a large share of each payment can disappear into interest.

Bach suggests exploring balance transfers when possible. Some credit cards offer promotional interest rates of zero percent for transferred balances. However, these offers usually come with strict conditions. Missing a payment can cause the interest rate to increase sharply.

To avoid this risk, Bach strongly recommends automating minimum payments. Each credit card should be set to automatically pay at least the minimum amount from a bank account every month. Late payment fees can reach $30 or more, and missed payments can damage credit scores. Automation acts as a safety net. Borrowers can still make additional payments manually to reduce balances faster.

Another useful tactic involves adjusting billing dates. Many credit card companies allow customers to move their due date to align with payday. For example, a bill due mid-month could be moved to just after a salary payment arrives. This small change can make monthly budgeting easier.

Why the DOLP Strategy Matters

Many debt repayment systems fail because they are complicated. The DOLP method works because it is simple.

List the debts. Remove them one by one. Automate payments to avoid penalties.

From a purely mathematical perspective, other methods may reduce interest slightly faster. But behavioural motivation often determines whether people stick with a plan. For many borrowers, the real victory is reaching the moment when the final payment is made. That moment is what DOLP represents. Done On Last Payment.