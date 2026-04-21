On Monday, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio unveiled on the social media platform X the beta version of the 'Digital Ray' AI twin designed and trained on his decades of principles and pattern recognition. Dalio acknowledged that many people see AI as a threat to their jobs and livelihoods, but he views the technology as a 'partner' that complements his decision-making abilities.

Dalio stressed that the AI twin is not a simple chatbot but a tool to 'stress-test your own perspective for sharper, more confident choices.'

Earlier this year, Dalio detailed how he was training his digital twin in a LinkedIn post. In response to queries about the development of the AI tool, Dalio explained that the digital twin is being 'fed' tons of data, including his books, interviews, and of course his principles for it to think and respond that same way as the billionaire investor.

'I'm also going through a manual process of checking the answers it's giving to see if it's what I would actually say. I'm thankful to have great people helping me in that process, as it requires a lot of effort,' Dalio had stated.

In an October 2025 tweet, Dalio had shared on X that the digital twin was not only to support his decision-making but is designed to converse about life and help users even navigate difficult situations whether at work or home.

'Over the last 35 years, I've written down nearly all my principles and criteria for making decisions. Now, thanks to rapid AI technology—and frankly, because it's so cool—my AI team and I have developed Digital Ray. This tool allows me to speak with everyone who wishes to, for as long as they want, at any time,' Dalio had stated in late 2025.

The digital twin, which can be used anytime, was upgraded from communications only in text to voice conversations. 'Additionally, you can choose to have the audio transcribed and saved to your chat history after the conversation ends, allowing you to revisit it at any time,' Dalio had mentioned.

AB InBev country head of health and safety, Ivan Salin, was among the early users of Digital Ray, which he claimed was built on GPT technology and trained on Dalio's wisdom. 'This unique tool doesn't just provide insights—it actually communicates in Ray's voice, making the experience feel personal and impactful,' Salin had noted on LinkedIn.

Algorithmic Decision-Making Inevitable

Referring to his 2017 TED Talk, Dalio mentioned in his latest X post about integrating the hedge fund's principles into algorithms to create an 'idea meritocracy' for the top idea to win over 'human bias, emotions, and blind spots that often led us astray.'

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He highlighted that the transition to automation is no longer a 'future' concept, adding that 'algorithmic decision-making is coming at you fast' whether you like it or not.

However, some experts have warned against the rapidly evolving human-AI shift. Computer science researcher Stuart Russell had cautioned earlier that unchecked AI development could increase existential risks, potentially displacing countless jobs alongside threats of technology misuse.

In contrast, Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei had mentioned that AI had not eliminated jobs at scale but improved productivity through collaboration.